Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wolfchase
11 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Marbry
1 Unit Available
2796 Mc Culley
2796 McCulley St, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1367 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath in a nice quiet neighborhood. Fenced in backyard with plenty of space.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2990 Santa Valley Street
2990 Santa Valley Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1221 sqft
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone.
Results within 1 mile of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,053
1246 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Countrywood
35 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Countrywood
15 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1284 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
6 Units Available
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Chateau in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2704 Deer Glade Lane
2704 Deer Glade Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1478 sqft
This beautiful white brick 2-story home welcomes you home with an inviting front porch, nice landscaping, and off-street parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
9569 DALY
9569 Daly Drive, Lakeland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Fantastic home in Lakeland in near Stonebridge golf course. Updated, bright and ready to move-in today. Lakeland school District. Close to the mall for shopping, excellent restaurants for dining and convenient to all parts of town.
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
109 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,212
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1456 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hunters Hollow South
5 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
River Oaks
23 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1560 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Springhill Community Civic Club
4 Units Available
Jamesbridge Apartments
3815 N Advantage Way Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$656
888 sqft
Jamesbridge is a unique community with 2 lakes stocked with fish. The community has 3 beautiful bridges to fish from. The community is located close to Interstate 240 for easy access.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
4083 Truman
4083 Truman Avenue, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1069 sqft
3/2 Home On Large Lot, Storm Door, Front Deck, Off-Street Parking, Living Room, Dining Area & Spacious Bedrooms.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grahamwood
1 Unit Available
801 Bowen Circle
801 Bowen Circle, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Cute house come and see soon - located in the heart of Memphis! Nice quiet street close to Highpoint terrace area. The home boasts two sizable bedrooms, 1 full bath, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, great room, hardwood floors, & laundry room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Normandy Meadows East
1 Unit Available
4944 Princeton Grove Cv.
4944 Princeton Grove Cove, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2458 sqft
Gorgeous East Memphis Home! Gated Community! Interior Images Coming Soon! Pets are not allowed.We lease, owner manages. - Showings may begin June 12th, 2020. Call today to book your appointment 901.758.5678 M-F 8am to 5pm.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pidgeon Estates
1 Unit Available
4272 Walnut Grove Rd.
4272 Walnut Grove Road, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$4,350
4480 sqft
Very Beautiful Home off Walnut Grove - Elegant stately southern home located in the heart of East Memphis in the highly sought after Pidgeon Estates subdivision.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bartlett, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bartlett renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

