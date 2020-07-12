/
wolfchase
262 Apartments for rent in Wolfchase, Bartlett, TN
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$949
217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
747 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
2988 Christoval St
2988 Christoval Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1576 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room. This home is also filled with plenty of character! Don't miss out and give us a call today to schedule your showing! Pets welcome with a pet deposit.
8488 Wolf Valley Lane
8488 Wolf Valley Lane, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Come see this Great home! - Don't miss out on this amazing home, the homeowners have completed many upgrades.
3159 Lisa Marie Cove
3159 Lisa Marie Cove, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2400 sqft
Call today 901-857-0880!!! Plenty of room in this nice quiet Bartlett Cove with 3 Bedrooms and 2 ½ Baths. This Beautiful Home comes with Hardwood Floors in the Parlor, Great Room with Fireplace and Dining Room.
2990 Santa Valley Street
2990 Santa Valley Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1221 sqft
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone.
7084 Texel Cv
7084 Texel Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1126 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7084 Texel Cv in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
3438 Beretta Road
3438 Beretta Road, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,010
2415 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $2010- Security Deposit & $2010- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing - This newly built 1.
2590 Reese Point Drive
2590 Reese Point Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
This home is located in the Reese Point Subdivision. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and includes range oven, dishwasher and washer dryer connections. The home is priced to rent quick. Contact agent for more details and showing instructions.
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Gramercy Park Townhomes
2163 Nathaniel Cir W, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gramercy Park Townhomes in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
2268 EASTON
2268 Easton Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Cute Home in Country wood. 3 bed room 2 bath home on almost a half acre lot. Living room, separate ding room and a large den. Nice breakfast room. Owners are including lawn service all for $1550 per month rent. Deposit $1550. $40 application fee.
6520 STAGE
6520 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$850
COMMERCIAL BUILDING! Suite #108 Downstairs: 1 suite w/700' for $850** Minimum Prefer 2-year lease (Gross) that includes all utilities & maintenance! (sq. ft. is approximate) Available June 2020!
6500 STAGE
6500 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$3,500
Great COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE in Bartlett!! Dental/Medical office ready to lease, Great location in heart of Bartlett with high visibility, 5 separate patient bays built out with water, $3,500 per month, tenant pays MLGW & trash pickup.
2052 Abbey Ln
2052 Abbey Lane, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2119 sqft
Lovely 2 story home that sits on a corner lot with plenty of yard! This home will be rented in as-is condition.
2730 Fletcher Crest Cv
2730 Fletcher Crest Cove, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1755 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2730 Fletcher Crest Cv in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$990
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$846
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,022
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,392
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$970
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.