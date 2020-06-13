Apartment List
/
TN
/
bartlett
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:33 PM

177 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN

Finding an apartment in Bartlett that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wolfchase
13 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wolfchase
3 Units Available
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$949
217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
747 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bartlett Estates
1 Unit Available
3491 Christy Lane
3491 Christy Lane, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2799 sqft
Bartlett-Now Leasing Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmore Park
1 Unit Available
2739 North Star Drive
2739 North Star Drive, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1984 sqft
Come see this beautiful large home - Enjoy the spacious four bedroom two full bathroom home. It has plenty of room for all your entertaining needs. Beautiful eliminate wood floors throughout the home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Daybreak
1 Unit Available
6583 Laurel Bluff Court East
6583 Laurel Bluff Court East, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2129 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
Elmore Park
1 Unit Available
2780 Elmore Park (Bartlett)
2780 Elmore Park Road, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1734 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

1 of 16

Last updated June 8 at 05:42pm
Poet - Old Bartlett Park
1 Unit Available
5334 Blackwell Street
5334 Blackwell Road, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
968 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
Bartlett Estates
1 Unit Available
3302 Galvin Cv
3302 Galvin Cove, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2216 sqft
A Newly Renovated Brand New Home!!! It comes with brand new carpets, laminated floors, new paint, washer and dryer hookup, central AC, spacious bedrooms and living areas, and off-street parking.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2990 Santa Valley Street
2990 Santa Valley Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1221 sqft
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone.
Results within 1 mile of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$677
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$886
1246 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Countrywood
36 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
The Stella
2165 E River Trace Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1284 sqft
The Stella is a beautiful apartment home community in Memphis, Tennessee. With our community's premier location in northeast Memphis, you will never be far from shopping, local eateries, and entertainment hotspots.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Countrywood
14 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
6 Units Available
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Chateau in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
1 Unit Available
Gramercy Park Townhomes
2163 Nathaniel Cir W, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gramercy Park Townhomes in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
6346 Gillespie Road
6346 Gillespie Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$847
850 sqft
Our apartment homes consist of: -Beautiful vinyl or laminate in select apartment homes -New carpet in select apartment homes All apartment homes include: -Stove -Refrigerator -Washer and Dryer connects -Playground area for the children Call

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
4084 Brittain Cove
4084 Brittain Cove, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1870 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2704 Deer Glade Lane
2704 Deer Glade Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1478 sqft
This beautiful white brick 2-story home welcomes you home with an inviting front porch, nice landscaping, and off-street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:28pm
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
River Oaks
26 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
109 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Hunters Hollow North
75 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$958
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bartlett, TN

Finding an apartment in Bartlett that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bartlett 1 BedroomsBartlett 2 BedroomsBartlett 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBartlett 3 BedroomsBartlett Accessible ApartmentsBartlett Apartments with Balcony
Bartlett Apartments with GarageBartlett Apartments with GymBartlett Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBartlett Apartments with ParkingBartlett Apartments with Pool
Bartlett Apartments with Washer-DryerBartlett Dog Friendly ApartmentsBartlett Furnished ApartmentsBartlett Pet Friendly PlacesBartlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TNOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TNRipley, TN
Southaven, MSLakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfchase

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College