Apartment List
/
TN
/
bartlett
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

132 Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bartlett apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Wolfchase
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,062
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rockyford
6540 Raner Creek Dr.
6540 Raner Creek Drive, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2698 sqft
6540 Raner Creek Dr. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 4br/2.5ba or 3 bedroom with bonus Bartlett home waiting to be yours. Available August 1st. Fulled fenced in back yard! Pets welcome, fees apply.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3 Units Available
Wolfchase
Siegel Select - Bartlett
7380 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$949
217 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
747 sqft
Move In Today: Large, Affordable Studio Suites in Bartlett, TN 7380 Stage Rd Hwy 64, Bartlett, TN 38133 ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Easthill
3927 Oak Acres Cove
3927 Oak Acres Cove, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
2178 sqft
3927 Oak Acres Cove Available 07/31/20 Available August 5, 2020 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home With 2 Bonus Rooms In Bartlett - Coming Soon 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home with 2 Bonus Rooms In Bartlett. This home is for Lease Only and is not being offered for Sale.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Easthill
6792 Azalea Hill Cv Shelby County+City of Bartlett
6792 Azalea Hill Cove, Bartlett, TN
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
2399 sqft
RENOVATED RENTAL HOME IN BARTLETT (Bartlett) - This is a beautiful split level home in Bartlett. It's not far from retail, restaurants, and it is in the Bartlett school district. It's on the corner lot in a quiet cove of a great neighborhood.

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
8488 Wolf Valley Lane
8488 Wolf Valley Lane, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Come see this Great home! - Don't miss out on this amazing home, the homeowners have completed many upgrades.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
3159 Lisa Marie Cove
3159 Lisa Marie Cove, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2400 sqft
Call today 901-857-0880!!! Plenty of room in this nice quiet Bartlett Cove with 3 Bedrooms and 2 ½ Baths. This Beautiful Home comes with Hardwood Floors in the Parlor, Great Room with Fireplace and Dining Room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Marbry
2796 Mc Culley
2796 McCulley St, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1367 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath in a nice quiet neighborhood. Fenced in backyard with plenty of space.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
2990 Santa Valley Street
2990 Santa Valley Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1221 sqft
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:40pm
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
3438 Beretta Road
3438 Beretta Road, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,010
2415 sqft
Available for Rental Only- $2010- Security Deposit & $2010- 1st Month's Rent Required @ Lease Signing - This newly built 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bartlett Estates
5494 Blackwell Rd
5494 Blackwell Road, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1718 sqft
5494 Blackwell Rd.-Bartlett Corner Home + Move-in Ready + All Appliances Included - Lovely 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home located in Bartlett Estates Subdivision of Bartlett is now available for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Countrywood
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$890
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Wolfchase
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
Countrywood
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$830
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$751
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$963
1246 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
7 Units Available
Highland Chateau
5246 Raleigh LaGrange Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$700
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Highland Chateau in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
1 Unit Available
Gramercy Park Townhomes
2163 Nathaniel Cir W, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gramercy Park Townhomes in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3592 Lynchburg St Shelby County+City of Memphis
3592 Lynchburg Street, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1227 sqft
MEMPHIS: Large 3/1.5 with garage and fenced in yard! - This amazing property has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. It comes with an oven, dishwasher, central heat and air, 1 car garage and fenced in backyard. Interior is part hardwood, part new carpet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5317 Albemarle
5317 Albemarle Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2156 sqft
Now Leasing a 3 Bedrom 2.5 Bath Home In Memphis - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2052 Abbey Ln
2052 Abbey Lane, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2119 sqft
Lovely 2 story home that sits on a corner lot with plenty of yard! This home will be rented in as-is condition.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
Wolfchase
2590 Reese Point Drive
2590 Reese Point Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1371 sqft
This home is located in the Reese Point Subdivision. The home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and includes range oven, dishwasher and washer dryer connections. The home is priced to rent quick. Contact agent for more details and showing instructions.
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
88 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1402 sqft
Spacious and chic apartments near Memphis, TN and Shelby Farms Park. You'll want to stick around for our upgrades - granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plank flooring, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
8 Units Available
Gray's Creek
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,196
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Hunters Hollow South
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$846
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bartlett, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bartlett apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bartlett 1 BedroomsBartlett 2 BedroomsBartlett 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBartlett 3 BedroomsBartlett Accessible ApartmentsBartlett Apartments with Balcony
Bartlett Apartments with GarageBartlett Apartments with GymBartlett Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBartlett Apartments with ParkingBartlett Apartments with Pool
Bartlett Apartments with Washer-DryerBartlett Dog Friendly ApartmentsBartlett Furnished ApartmentsBartlett Pet Friendly PlacesBartlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Memphis, TNGermantown, TNCollierville, TNOlive Branch, MS
Horn Lake, MSArlington, TNBrownsville, TNRipley, TN
Southaven, MSLakeland, TNOakland, TNMillington, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Wolfchase

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College