49 Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN with garage

Bartlett apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wolfchase
12 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Wolfchase Farms
1 Unit Available
5047 SAWYER LAKE DR
5047 Sawyer Lake Drive, Bartlett, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
5 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms Near Old Brownsville Rd and Germantown Pwy - 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms,Living room, Dining room and Breakfast Area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bartlett Estates
1 Unit Available
3491 Christy Lane
3491 Christy Lane, Bartlett, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2799 sqft
Bartlett-Now Leasing Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam.

1 of 9

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
Wolfchase
1 Unit Available
2990 Santa Valley Street
2990 Santa Valley Street, Bartlett, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1221 sqft
We do not advertise on Craiglist, Facbook, Marketplace, or on any social media sites. We will never ask you to wire money to us Do not provide your credit card information over the phone.
Results within 1 mile of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Countrywood
36 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Countrywood
12 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
9723 PINE POINT DR
9723 Pine Point Drive, Lakeland, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
For more information, contact Clara Yerger at (901) 834-0099. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10076389 to view more pictures of this property. Sunroom overlooks Beautiful lake view. Move-In Condition.
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
107 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
18 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
1 Bedroom
$977
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1456 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$958
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
5 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Concerned Citizens of Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
618 W. Ashley Glen Cv.
618 West Ashley Glen Circle, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2107 sqft
618 W. Ashley Glen Circle - Self Tour Through Rently + New Wood Floors + Turn Key Ready - Stunning 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home located in Cordova is now available for rent.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
1 Unit Available
8649 Eagle View Drive
8649 Eagle View Drive, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1854 sqft
8649 Eagle View Drive Available 07/01/20 Newly Remodeled just off Trinity Road - This 3 BR home is located in Cordova off of N. Ericson, just one block north of Trinity Road in the heart of Cordova.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6857 Century Oaks Drive
6857 Century Oaks Drive, Shelby County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1165 sqft
6857 Century Oaks -Self Tour Through Rently + All appliances + Move-in Ready - Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with split bedroom plan is now available in the Whitten Forest neighborhood of Cordova.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6900 LaGrange Hill Rd
6900 Lagrange Hill Road, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1225 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath near Shelby Farms - This 3 bed, 2 bath offers LR, eat in kitchen, laundry room, stove, dishwasher, fenced in yard, patio, neutral paint. (RLNE3240214)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gray's Creek
1 Unit Available
1041 Cross Wood Lane
1041 Cross Wood Lane, Shelby County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
On a Corner in Cordova Ridge - This beautiful 3 bedroom home sits on a corner lot in the Cordova Ridge neighborhood, just off Houston Levee Road, just south of Macon Road.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Normandy Meadows East
1 Unit Available
4944 Princeton Grove Cv.
4944 Princeton Grove Cove, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2458 sqft
Gorgeous East Memphis Home! Gated Community! Interior Images Coming Soon! Pets are not allowed.We lease, owner manages. - Showings may begin June 12th, 2020. Call today to book your appointment 901.758.5678 M-F 8am to 5pm.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
1992 Kings Cross Ln
1992 Kings Cross Lane, Memphis, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2603 sqft
4 bed, 2.5 bath in Cordova over 2600 sq feet - This 4 bed, 2.5 bath offers fresh paint, laminate flooring, updated fixtures, living room, dining room, breakfast room, fenced in yard, 2 car garage, patio (RLNE1915246)

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10041 QUAKING
10041 Quaking Lane, Lakeland, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Beautiful Magnolia Home in Winstead Farms,walking trails,fishing pond, neighborhood pool,energy efficient,very large game room,upgraded landscape,lots of closets,mud room bench and hooks area,large cover porch,extra patio,8' ft doors, upgraded

1 of 14

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
1 Unit Available
529 Cairn Dr Ext
529 Cairn Drive Ext, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1744 sqft
We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook or other social media. Please do not send money via pay pal or provide your credit card or debit card information over the phone.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Countrywood
1 Unit Available
2275 Lake Springs Ln
2275 Lake Springs Lane, Memphis, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
3 Bedroom with bonus, 2.5 Bathrooms in Cordova near Chimney - Newly renovated home in wonderful Cordova neighborhood!! 3 Bedrooms with bonus room, 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bartlett, TN

Bartlett apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

