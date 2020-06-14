Apartment List
TN
/
bartlett
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

33 Apartments for rent in Bartlett, TN with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bartlett renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Wolfchase
12 Units Available
Preserve at Bartlett
8840 Bristol Park Dr, Bartlett, TN
1 Bedroom
$969
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1441 sqft
Luxury apartments with one, two or three bedrooms. Community amenities include playground, pool, gym and on-site laundry. Units feature fireplace and patio or balcony, and come furnished. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Historic Bartlett
1 Unit Available
5844 STAGE RD
5844 Stage Road, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$1,375
For more information, contact Jaime Henson at (901) 691-1849. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10065682 to view more pictures of this property. Retail space in Bartlett Town Square center. Only retail space available.
Results within 1 mile of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Countrywood
36 Units Available
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1200 sqft
Winner of 2019 Memphis Diamond Awards for Community, Assistant, Service, and Leasing Managers! 2019 ApartmentRatings Top Rated Community Award!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
13 Units Available
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$677
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$858
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$886
1246 sqft
It is often said that life has its rewards. The Summit offers the lifestyle you deserve in the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Wolfchase
20 Units Available
Crescent at Wolfchase Apartment Homes
7819 Crescent Ridge Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1206 sqft
Located close to Highway 64 and I-40. Units have controlled access entry gate, scenic pond and 24-hour fitness center. Located close to Shelby County School District schools and the University of Memphis.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Countrywood
12 Units Available
Lincoln at Wolfchase
2460 Vintage Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$821
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with bay windows, high ceilings, walk-in closets and garden tubs. In the vicinity of Wolfchase Mall, the pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, a business center and grilling stations, among other amenities.
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
106 Units Available
Park's Edge at Shelby Farms
536 Shelby Grove Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$907
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
1402 sqft
Live on the edge of everything at Park's Edge at Shelby Farms! Recently awarded Top Rated in 2017 by ApartmentRatings.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Appling Lakes Apartments
1392 Equestrian Dr, Shelby County, TN
1 Bedroom
$977
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,317
1456 sqft
Homes feature vaulted ceilings, garden tubs, and central air. Play tennis or volleyball on-site. 24-hour maintenance available. Easy access to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. Minutes from the expansive and gorgeous Shelby Farms Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
Gray's Creek
20 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee East Apartments
10107 Havanese Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1486 sqft
Close to I-40 and area parks. Ample amenities including a fitness center, pool, electronic charging areas, grilling stations, and a playground. Spacious interiors with open floor plans and chef-inspired kitchens.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
River Oaks
26 Units Available
Arbors River Oaks
225 Arbor Commons Cir, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,210
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1604 sqft
Relaxing complex featuring one to three-bedroom apartments in Germantown, East Memphis. Located next to Shelby Farms Park, near the Avron B. Fogelman Expressway. Pool, cyber cafe and fitness gallery available to residents.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hunters Hollow North
73 Units Available
The Reserve at Dexter Lake
1505 Dexter Lake Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$958
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,202
1315 sqft
Located just moments from the Market of Wolfcreek and Walmart Supercenter, this community has its own lake, gazebo, fishing boats and athletic facility. In-unit features include spa-like bathrooms, private garages and outdoor storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
12 Units Available
Villas at Houston Levee West Apartments
10041 Blue Rapid Ln, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1486 sqft
This charming community offers designer finishes throughout including a chef-inspired kitchen, attached garages, and garden tubs. Pet-friendly. On-site electronic charging areas, fitness center, and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Hunters Hollow South
4 Units Available
Cordova Creek
7965 Humphreys Hill Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$983
1176 sqft
Comfortable apartment community that combines luxury and functionality. Units offer laminate wood floors, patios and balconies and wood-burning fireplaces. Residents have access to an on-site fitness center. Near Germantown Pkwy.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
11 Units Available
Houston Levee
9940 Paddle Wheel Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$906
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1343 sqft
Charming apartments with easy access to I-40. Air conditioning, walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens. Garden tubs. Community has tennis court and pool. Guest suite available for visitors.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Alliance of Cordova Neighborhoods
5 Units Available
Villas at Cordova
8546 Prestine Loop, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$995
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,193
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,252
1410 sqft
Centrally located in Cordova. Convenient to I-40 and Germantown Parkway. All homes feature private villa entrances and designer gourmet kitchens. Select units come with direct access garages. Tenants enjoy direct access to Shelby Farms Greenline.
Results within 10 miles of Bartlett
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Lynnfield Place Apartments
5900 Cedar Forrest Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$921
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$994
1536 sqft
At Lynnfield Place Apartments in Memphis, TN, we offer thoughtfully designed one, two and three-bedroom homes in both apartment and townhome styles.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
University Area Neighborhood Association
39 Units Available
Highland Row
395 S Highland St; Ste 128, Memphis, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,658
1138 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes within walking distance from the University of Memphis. Air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, carpets and extra storage. Swimming pool, 24-hour gym, fire pit and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Central Gardens
5 Units Available
The Citizen
1835 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1137 sqft
Centrally located at the corner of Union Avenue and McLean Boulevard, The Citizen revitalizes a historical Midtown property to be a positive impact and serve the thriving community around it.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
31 Units Available
The Retreat at Germantown
7865 Grove Ct W, Germantown, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,165
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
1518 sqft
Your New Life Awaits. Introducing an exciting new life- The Retreat at Germantown. Perfectly positioned in the center of it all, The Retreat at Germantown has something to offer everyone.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Crosstown
16 Units Available
Parcels at Concourse
1350 Concourse Ave, Memphis, TN
Studio
$999
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,096
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
1155 sqft
Housed in a historic building that has been re-imagined to fit within the Memphis neighborhood's vibrant reawakening, this mid-rise features tons of public areas and green spaces, retail tenants and top-of-the-line kitchens.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Rocky Point Road Corridor
42 Units Available
Walnut Hill
8920 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$965
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Spacious unit with large closets, high ceilings, walk-in closet, and patio/balcony. Units have fireplaces and intrusion alarms. Garage parking, jacuzzi, tennis court, and racquet ball court available on site.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Kirby Station
6653 N Quail Hollow, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$888
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1036 sqft
Minutes from I-240 as well as the Germantown shopping area. A 25-acre community with an outside fireplace, fitness center, and lighted tennis court. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, private balconies or patios, and Whirlpool appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1606 sqft
Spacious two- and three-bedroom townhomes with easy access to I-40. Residents can spend their spare time in the clubhouse or outdoor swimming pool. Units feature private entry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hickory Hill
18 Units Available
The Nova
6355 Briar Patch Ln, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$630
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
937 sqft
The alluring charm of southern living is yours at The Nova! Our beautiful apartment community is immersed in a park-like setting in Memphis, Tennessee. A fantastic selection of retail, dining, and entertainment options are just minutes away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Bartlett, TN

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bartlett renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

