4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue
4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue

4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue · (605) 644-7282
Location

4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57107

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$1125 FOR THE FIRST TWO FULL MONTHS AND $1425 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!

To take a virtual tour of our 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qDGe1tvUnXJ

Amenities:
*Newer Housing Development!
*Central Air Conditioning
*Amenity Filled Kitchen- microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal
*Lots of Cabinets and Countertop Space
*Breakfast Bar
*Dining Area Off Kitchen
*Laundry Hookups
*Fully Finished Upper and Lower Living Areas
*Fireplace
*Vaulted Ceilings
*High-End Finishes
*Full Bathroom on Each Living Area
*Large Master Bedroom On Upper Level With Walk-In Closet
*Large Lower Level Multi-Purpose Room
*2 Spacious Bedrooms on Lower Living Area
*Single Attached Garage
*Pet-Friendly With Restrictions
*Resident Pays All Utilities

Finishes, colors, layouts and location at property may vary from unit to unit.

Prices, specials, and availability are subject to change without notice. Finishes, colors and location at the property vary from unit to unit. All finishes are high end!

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, you can go to our web site at www.charismaproperties.com. From here, you can schedule an online appointment for a time that works for you. Once the appointment is confirmed, a leasing agent will meet you at the property! You can also call our office at 605-271-HOME to schedule a showing! We look forward to hearing from you!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue have?
Some of 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue offers parking.
Does 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue has units with dishwashers.
