4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue

$1125 FOR THE FIRST TWO FULL MONTHS AND $1425 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!



To take a virtual tour of our 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=qDGe1tvUnXJ



Amenities:

*Newer Housing Development!

*Central Air Conditioning

*Amenity Filled Kitchen- microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal

*Lots of Cabinets and Countertop Space

*Breakfast Bar

*Dining Area Off Kitchen

*Laundry Hookups

*Fully Finished Upper and Lower Living Areas

*Fireplace

*Vaulted Ceilings

*High-End Finishes

*Full Bathroom on Each Living Area

*Large Master Bedroom On Upper Level With Walk-In Closet

*Large Lower Level Multi-Purpose Room

*2 Spacious Bedrooms on Lower Living Area

*Single Attached Garage

*Pet-Friendly With Restrictions

*Resident Pays All Utilities



Finishes, colors, layouts and location at property may vary from unit to unit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,125, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

