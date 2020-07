Windsor Heights Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Where you can live in apartments just moments from everything you could ever need. Windsor Heights will suit a range of renters with a choice of one, two and three bedroom apartments available, plus new townhomes built in 2016. You will enjoy the spacious floor plans Windsor Heights offers and the beautiful neighborhood it resides in. Residents can also enjoy access to a range of facilities in the clubhouse including a 24-hour fitness center, community room with projector and full-use kitchen, plus an outdoor heated pool. You won’t want to leave this idyllic complex surrounded by beautiful mature trees and landscaped gardens, but if you do, these wonderful, pet-friendly apartments are located close to an excellent range of entertainment venues, restaurants, and retail shopping.