86 Apartments for rent in Minnehaha County, SD📍
8 Units Available
Golden Creek Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1200 sqft
Near Sioux Falls Bike Trail and Empire Mall. Controlled access apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool, on-site laundry and off-street parking. Resident Life portal offers online rent payments, lease renewals and service requests.
15 Units Available
Oxbow Park Apartments
4709 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$785
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A short drive to Empire Mall and near Sertoma Park. Homes offer tile backsplashes, open floor plans, kitchen islands, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a playground, breakfast bar, dog park, and basketball area.
9 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,070
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
23 Units Available
Autumn Park
4401 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$609
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1107 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
11 Units Available
Penbrooke Place
4100 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$688
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$654
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$877
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penbrooke Place in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Beadie Greenway
Beadle West Apartments
900 E 14th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
987 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans are close to all the excitement Sioux Falls has to offer. Amenities include bike trails, grand courtyard and bbq/grills in pet-friendly community. Appliances, patio/balcony, on-site laundry.
8 Units Available
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$820
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1195 sqft
41st Street Commons is a complete spectrum of living featuring flats and townhomes to suit any lifestyle. Located in the booming west side of Sioux Falls, you'll have access to great schools, plenty of dining options and a short drive to I-29.
14 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$695
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$795
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
8 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$900
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
7 Units Available
West Briar Commons
2805 S Hidden Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$880
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1300 sqft
Townhome community with a variety of floor plans. 24 hour gym, outdoor BBQ/Grill for entertaining, swimming pool and fire pit! Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and soaking tubs.
6 Units Available
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$960
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1280 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments feature A/C, in-home laundry, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a BBQ/Grill area for entertaining as well as a courtyard, playground and parking lot.
6 Units Available
North End East
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,105
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
14 Units Available
Creekstone Falls
4605 W Chippewa Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$689
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1246 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Creekstone Falls in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1274 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
26 Units Available
North End East
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$985
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
2 Units Available
Thelin Center Apartments
3807 N Potter Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$800
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Sanford Sports Complex. Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community is pet-friendly and has a parking garage.
10 Units Available
Windsor Heights Apartments
4908 West Saint James Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$735
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1209 sqft
Located just off I-29 and West 49th, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy air-conditioned townhomes and apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, carpeting and eat-in kitchens.
5 Units Available
Downtown Sioux Falls
Uptown Exchange Lofts
522 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,125
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1247 sqft
One-of-a-kind upscale urban lofts within walking distance to the best Sioux Falls has to offer. The colorful building offers tons of character, fashionable finishes and towering ceilings. Enjoy Falls Park as your backyard!
25 Units Available
Bridgewood Estates
2912 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$700
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes near Sioux Falls' exciting shopping district. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area for outdoor fun. From hardwood floors to private patio/balcony and dog walking park, Bridgewood Estates has it all.
9 Units Available
Springbrook Estates
807 N Cleveland Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$640
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
820 sqft
Soak up quiet living near downtown Sioux Falls. Apartments feature private balconies and patios and a dining nook. Pet-friendly community with a playground area and swimming pool.
6 Units Available
Prairie Winds Apartments
6000 West 43rd Street, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$690
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1013 sqft
Near the historic Falls Park area close to Sanford Health and the college. Community amenities include a playground and lots of green space. Smoke-free community. Washers and dryers in each unit. Short-term leases available.
21 Units Available
Oakwood Estates
3300 W 53rd St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$625
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$670
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1165 sqft
Apartments with central air and walk-in closets in a pet-friendly community across the street from Sertoma Park. Close to fine dining, entertainment, and shopping. Dog park, playground, laundry service, and assigned parking for residents.
2 Units Available
Terrace Hills Apartments
2601 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
967 sqft
These pet-friendly apartment homes offer spacious floor plans, modern kitchens with granite counters and W/D hookups. Fireplaces available in select units with patio/balcony in all homes. Walk your dog in nearby parks. Near dining, shopping.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Minnehaha County area include Southeast Technical Institute, Augustana University, and University of Sioux Falls. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
