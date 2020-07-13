Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking 24hr maintenance garage guest parking internet access gym

Oxbow Apartments in Sioux Falls, South Dakota offer fantastic 2 bedroom, pet friendly apartments for rent that are spacious, close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. Oxbow welcomes your cats and dogs. With beautiful balconies for your cats to enjoy, or for your herb garden to grow, fireplaces for you to love in the cooler months, Oxbow Estates is one of a kind. Take your dog for a walk or run at nearby Oxbow Park, take a trip to Sertoma Butterfly House, Marine Cove, or shop until you drop at Empire Mall, this is the hidden treasure of Sioux Falls. Contact us today and make Oxbow Estates your home by setting up your personal tour!