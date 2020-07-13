All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

Oxbow Estates

Open Now until 6pm
3908 S Carnegie Cir · (605) 309-7120
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3908 S Carnegie Cir, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 2

$860

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 2

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oxbow Estates.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
internet access
gym
Oxbow Apartments in Sioux Falls, South Dakota offer fantastic 2 bedroom, pet friendly apartments for rent that are spacious, close to shopping, fine dining and entertainment. Oxbow welcomes your cats and dogs. With beautiful balconies for your cats to enjoy, or for your herb garden to grow, fireplaces for you to love in the cooler months, Oxbow Estates is one of a kind. Take your dog for a walk or run at nearby Oxbow Park, take a trip to Sertoma Butterfly House, Marine Cove, or shop until you drop at Empire Mall, this is the hidden treasure of Sioux Falls. Contact us today and make Oxbow Estates your home by setting up your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: None
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $350 per animal
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease; Detached garage: Call for price.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oxbow Estates have any available units?
Oxbow Estates has 2 units available starting at $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Oxbow Estates have?
Some of Oxbow Estates's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oxbow Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Oxbow Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oxbow Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Oxbow Estates is pet friendly.
Does Oxbow Estates offer parking?
Yes, Oxbow Estates offers parking.
Does Oxbow Estates have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oxbow Estates offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oxbow Estates have a pool?
No, Oxbow Estates does not have a pool.
Does Oxbow Estates have accessible units?
No, Oxbow Estates does not have accessible units.
Does Oxbow Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oxbow Estates has units with dishwashers.

