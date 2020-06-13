20 Accessible Apartments for rent in Sioux Falls, SD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
4008 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$635
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$710
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
945 sqft
Enjoy living in the shopping corridor of Sioux Falls! Woodlake Apartments is located across from the Sioux Empire Mall and within minutes of excellent restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Commons
6408 S Beal Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$685
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
924 sqft
Apartments and townhomes with modern features, washer/dryers and updated lighting. Located close to great schools and major roads for easy commuting. Community features a pool, community center and peaceful surroundings.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North End East
24 Units Available
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$860
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Sierra Vista Apartments
4700 South Baha Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$600
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
989 sqft
Close to the park and schools. Each apartment offers a walk-in closet, central area, and modern appliances. Smoke-free living. On-site fitness center, community room, and underground, heated parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$810
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1167 sqft
41st Street Commons is a complete spectrum of living featuring flats and townhomes to suit any lifestyle. Located in the booming west side of Sioux Falls, you'll have access to great schools, plenty of dining options and a short drive to I-29.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Prairies Edge Townhomes
7400 S Homan Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$925
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As the name suggests, Prairies Edge looks out over endless fields of tallgrass and farmland, a perfect example of what South Dakota might look like in a picture or a painting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North End East
6 Units Available
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$975
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Platinum Point
3400 Platinum Point Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1280 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers onsite garage parking for residents. Apartments have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. The property is just minutes from Platinum Valley Park and the variety of shopping options along I-29.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1280 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments feature A/C, in-home laundry, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a BBQ/Grill area for entertaining as well as a courtyard, playground and parking lot.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Killarney Crossing
4313 W 58th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$860
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1436 sqft
Located close to I-229, I-29 and shops and dining. Townhomes features large tubs, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Platinum Valley Apartments
6315 S Connie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$715
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1069 sqft
A stunning community just minutes from I-29 and I-229. On-site fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and ample green space. Guest suites available. Large closets as well as a balcony or patio provided.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Oxbow Park Apartments
4709 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1362 sqft
A short drive to Empire Mall and near Sertoma Park. Homes offer tile backsplashes, open floor plans, kitchen islands, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a playground, breakfast bar, dog park, and basketball area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Donegal Pointe Apartments
5109 S Rolling Green Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$915
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1138 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments have balcony, fireplace and equipped kitchen. Located close to Sertoma Park and with I-229 providing access to downtown Sioux Falls. Community welcomes pets and has lots of features, including gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 3 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
The Village at Three Fountains
2020 West Trevi Place, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$861
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Three Fountains in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 3 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Graystone Heights
5140 South Graystone Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$970
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Graystone Heights in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Royal Oak Apartments
4902 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
Various-sized furnished apartments with fireplace, balcony and walk-in closets. Complex features a gym, pool and clubhouse. The large and lush Sertoma Park is across the street, and I-229 connects to Sioux Falls.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Sioux Falls
6 Units Available
Uptown Exchange Lofts
522 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,125
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1247 sqft
One-of-a-kind upscale urban lofts within walking distance to the best Sioux Falls has to offer. The colorful building offers tons of character, fashionable finishes and towering ceilings. Enjoy Falls Park as your backyard!

June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month

Sioux Falls rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sioux Falls stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $766 for a two-bedroom. Sioux Falls' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Sioux Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sioux Falls, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Sioux Falls is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sioux Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $766 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Sioux Falls.
    • While rents in Sioux Falls fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sioux Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Sioux Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

