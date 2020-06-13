74 Apartments for rent in Sioux Falls, SD📍
Yes, people do actually live here. In fact, South Dakota is probably not very different than the state you reside in now. Sioux Falls is South Dakota’s “big city” which means it has all the nightclubs, restaurants, paved roadways and indoor plumbing that you’re already accustomed to.
The cost of living is lower - and that’s good news for us renters, so let’s start looking.
Most property management companies will require a credit check. A handful will also bother with a criminal background check. Both privately and corporate-managed properties will ask for first plus last month’s rent and pet deposits, but this is South Dakota - all combined, the dough you’ll have to shell out is probably a truckload less than you’re paying now, so relax. You’ll find a place, and in no time folks will assume you’ve lived here your entire life.
Perhaps shockingly to outsiders, Sioux Falls boasts a vibrant downtown complete with sidewalk cafes, live music and great food. Downtown is as urban as SoDak gets. Hey, they’ve even got one of those newfangled “loft”-type buildings!
Slightly older than the rest of the city, the northern neighborhoods are a value bonanza. You can pay around $500 a month for rent.
Compulsive shoppers will be happy to situate themselves near the Empire Mall and the retailers nestled along 41st St. Traffic in this area gets somewhat congested, but that’s South Dakota “congested,” not Los Angeles “congested.” Look for fun amenities, such as “community computer rooms” and “heated garages.”
Ooh la la, South Sioux Falls! Most of the housing is in this area is brand spankin’ new.
The suburbs of tea, Brandon and Harrisburg are about 1 or 2 miles from the Sioux Falls city limits. Way out here, the options are single-family homes and small complexes.
There you have it - one small, sweet package, kinda like Sioux Falls itself. So slap a smile on your face, hit the bricks and begin the search for your new apartment in this fairy tale of a town.
June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month
Sioux Falls rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sioux Falls stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $766 for a two-bedroom. Sioux Falls' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Sioux Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have fallen moderately in Sioux Falls, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Sioux Falls is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Sioux Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $766 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Sioux Falls.
- While rents in Sioux Falls fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sioux Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Sioux Falls.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.