Last updated June 13 2020

74 Apartments for rent in Sioux Falls, SD

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Thelin Center Apartments
3807 N Potter Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Sanford Sports Complex. Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community is pet-friendly and has a parking garage.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
27 Units Available
Platinum Valley Apartments
6315 S Connie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$715
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1069 sqft
A stunning community just minutes from I-29 and I-229. On-site fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and ample green space. Guest suites available. Large closets as well as a balcony or patio provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Golden Creek Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Sioux Falls Bike Trail and Empire Mall. Controlled access apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool, on-site laundry and off-street parking. Resident Life portal offers online rent payments, lease renewals and service requests.
Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
$
21 Units Available
Autumn Park
4401 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$670
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$667
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$798
1107 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
14 Units Available
Creekstone Falls
4605 W Chippewa Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$695
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1246 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Creekstone Falls in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
$
14 Units Available
Penbrooke Place
4100 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$681
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penbrooke Place in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
4008 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$635
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$710
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
945 sqft
Enjoy living in the shopping corridor of Sioux Falls! Woodlake Apartments is located across from the Sioux Empire Mall and within minutes of excellent restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
The Commons
6408 S Beal Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$685
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
924 sqft
Apartments and townhomes with modern features, washer/dryers and updated lighting. Located close to great schools and major roads for easy commuting. Community features a pool, community center and peaceful surroundings.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
17 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$900
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
North End East
24 Units Available
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$860
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
9 Units Available
Sierra Vista Apartments
4700 South Baha Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$600
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
989 sqft
Close to the park and schools. Each apartment offers a walk-in closet, central area, and modern appliances. Smoke-free living. On-site fitness center, community room, and underground, heated parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$1,345
1280 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1106 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$810
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1167 sqft
41st Street Commons is a complete spectrum of living featuring flats and townhomes to suit any lifestyle. Located in the booming west side of Sioux Falls, you'll have access to great schools, plenty of dining options and a short drive to I-29.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
6 Units Available
West Briar Commons
2805 S Hidden Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$880
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1300 sqft
Townhome community with a variety of floor plans. 24 hour gym, outdoor BBQ/Grill for entertaining, swimming pool and fire pit! Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and soaking tubs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Windsor Heights Apartments
4908 West Saint James Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$710
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
1209 sqft
Located just off I-29 and West 49th, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy air-conditioned townhomes and apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, carpeting and eat-in kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Prairies Edge Townhomes
7400 S Homan Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$925
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As the name suggests, Prairies Edge looks out over endless fields of tallgrass and farmland, a perfect example of what South Dakota might look like in a picture or a painting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
North End East
6 Units Available
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$975
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Platinum Point
3400 Platinum Point Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1280 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers onsite garage parking for residents. Apartments have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. The property is just minutes from Platinum Valley Park and the variety of shopping options along I-29.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Hills Apartments
2601 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
967 sqft
These pet-friendly apartment homes offer spacious floor plans, modern kitchens with granite counters and W/D hookups. Fireplaces available in select units with patio/balcony in all homes. Walk your dog in nearby parks. Near dining, shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
11 Units Available
Prairie Winds Apartments
6000 West 43rd Street, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$710
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1013 sqft
Near the historic Falls Park area close to Sanford Health and the college. Community amenities include a playground and lots of green space. Smoke-free community. Washers and dryers in each unit. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1280 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments feature A/C, in-home laundry, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a BBQ/Grill area for entertaining as well as a courtyard, playground and parking lot.

Median Rent in Sioux Falls

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sioux Falls is $618, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $766.
Studio
$513
1 Bed
$618
2 Beds
$766
3+ Beds
$1,037
City GuideSioux Falls
Once upon a time, there was an American city with clean air, low humidity and beautiful sunsets. The residents of this city were friendly to strangers. Housing was dirt-cheap and plentiful. And then you woke up, right? Wrong! This isn’t a fairy tale - this is Sioux Falls, South Dakota!
“Is South Dakota Really Populated By Humans?”

Yes, people do actually live here. In fact, South Dakota is probably not very different than the state you reside in now. Sioux Falls is South Dakota’s “big city” which means it has all the nightclubs, restaurants, paved roadways and indoor plumbing that you’re already accustomed to.

The cost of living is lower - and that’s good news for us renters, so let’s start looking.

Get Your Ducks, er Pheasants in a Row

Most property management companies will require a credit check. A handful will also bother with a criminal background check. Both privately and corporate-managed properties will ask for first plus last month’s rent and pet deposits, but this is South Dakota - all combined, the dough you’ll have to shell out is probably a truckload less than you’re paying now, so relax. You’ll find a place, and in no time folks will assume you’ve lived here your entire life.

Downtown

Perhaps shockingly to outsiders, Sioux Falls boasts a vibrant downtown complete with sidewalk cafes, live music and great food. Downtown is as urban as SoDak gets. Hey, they’ve even got one of those newfangled “loft”-type buildings!

North Sioux Falls

Slightly older than the rest of the city, the northern neighborhoods are a value bonanza. You can pay around $500 a month for rent.

West Sioux Falls

Compulsive shoppers will be happy to situate themselves near the Empire Mall and the retailers nestled along 41st St. Traffic in this area gets somewhat congested, but that’s South Dakota “congested,” not Los Angeles “congested.” Look for fun amenities, such as “community computer rooms” and “heated garages.”

South Sioux Falls

Ooh la la, South Sioux Falls! Most of the housing is in this area is brand spankin’ new.

The ‘Burbs

The suburbs of tea, Brandon and Harrisburg are about 1 or 2 miles from the Sioux Falls city limits. Way out here, the options are single-family homes and small complexes.

There you have it - one small, sweet package, kinda like Sioux Falls itself. So slap a smile on your face, hit the bricks and begin the search for your new apartment in this fairy tale of a town.

June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month

Sioux Falls rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sioux Falls stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $766 for a two-bedroom. Sioux Falls' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Sioux Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sioux Falls, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Sioux Falls is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sioux Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $766 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Sioux Falls.
    • While rents in Sioux Falls fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sioux Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Sioux Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Sioux Falls?
    In Sioux Falls, the median rent is $513 for a studio, $618 for a 1-bedroom, $766 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,037 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sioux Falls, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Sioux Falls?
    Some of the colleges located in the Sioux Falls area include Southeast Technical Institute, Augustana University, and University of Sioux Falls. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Sioux Falls?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sioux Falls from include Vermillion.

