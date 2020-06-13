Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

59 Apartments for rent in Sioux Falls, SD with balcony

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
Golden Creek Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Sioux Falls Bike Trail and Empire Mall. Controlled access apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool, on-site laundry and off-street parking. Resident Life portal offers online rent payments, lease renewals and service requests.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:13am
$
21 Units Available
Autumn Park
4401 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$670
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$667
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$798
1107 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
$
14 Units Available
Creekstone Falls
4605 W Chippewa Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$695
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1246 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Creekstone Falls in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
4008 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$635
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$710
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
945 sqft
Enjoy living in the shopping corridor of Sioux Falls! Woodlake Apartments is located across from the Sioux Empire Mall and within minutes of excellent restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Commons
6408 S Beal Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$685
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
924 sqft
Apartments and townhomes with modern features, washer/dryers and updated lighting. Located close to great schools and major roads for easy commuting. Community features a pool, community center and peaceful surroundings.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$900
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North End East
24 Units Available
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$860
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Sierra Vista Apartments
4700 South Baha Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$600
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
989 sqft
Close to the park and schools. Each apartment offers a walk-in closet, central area, and modern appliances. Smoke-free living. On-site fitness center, community room, and underground, heated parking.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$1,345
1280 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1106 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$810
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1167 sqft
41st Street Commons is a complete spectrum of living featuring flats and townhomes to suit any lifestyle. Located in the booming west side of Sioux Falls, you'll have access to great schools, plenty of dining options and a short drive to I-29.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
West Briar Commons
2805 S Hidden Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$880
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1300 sqft
Townhome community with a variety of floor plans. 24 hour gym, outdoor BBQ/Grill for entertaining, swimming pool and fire pit! Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Windsor Heights Apartments
4908 West Saint James Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$710
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
1209 sqft
Located just off I-29 and West 49th, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy air-conditioned townhomes and apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, carpeting and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Prairies Edge Townhomes
7400 S Homan Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$925
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As the name suggests, Prairies Edge looks out over endless fields of tallgrass and farmland, a perfect example of what South Dakota might look like in a picture or a painting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
North End East
6 Units Available
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$975
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Platinum Point
3400 Platinum Point Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1280 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers onsite garage parking for residents. Apartments have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. The property is just minutes from Platinum Valley Park and the variety of shopping options along I-29.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
Terrace Hills Apartments
2601 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
967 sqft
These pet-friendly apartment homes offer spacious floor plans, modern kitchens with granite counters and W/D hookups. Fireplaces available in select units with patio/balcony in all homes. Walk your dog in nearby parks. Near dining, shopping.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Prairie Winds Apartments
6000 West 43rd Street, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$710
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1013 sqft
Near the historic Falls Park area close to Sanford Health and the college. Community amenities include a playground and lots of green space. Smoke-free community. Washers and dryers in each unit. Short-term leases available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1280 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments feature A/C, in-home laundry, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a BBQ/Grill area for entertaining as well as a courtyard, playground and parking lot.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Killarney Crossing
4313 W 58th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$860
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1436 sqft
Located close to I-229, I-29 and shops and dining. Townhomes features large tubs, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
26 Units Available
Platinum Valley Apartments
6315 S Connie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$715
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1069 sqft
A stunning community just minutes from I-29 and I-229. On-site fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and ample green space. Guest suites available. Large closets as well as a balcony or patio provided.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
Oxbow Estates
3908 S Carnegie Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the shadow of verdant Sertoma Park lies this pet-friendly complex housing two-bedroom apartments. Homes feature fireplace, balcony, and laundry. Lots of shops are nearby, plus bus routes and I-229 connecting with downtown Sioux Falls.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sioux Falls, SD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sioux Falls renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

