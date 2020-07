Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access gym on-site laundry hot tub

Golden Creek Apartments in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is in a great location, close to everything yet secluded. With airy kitchens, spacious floor plans, and balconies, or patios for you and your cat to savor. Golden Creek has available 1 and 2 bedroom apartments for rent. Indulge yourself pool-side with a great book and catch some rays, or enjoy a picnic in a nearby park. Close to shopping, decadent dining, and tranquil parks, you will never tire of the conveniences Golden Creek has to offer without breaking the bank. Golden Creek Apartments are pet friendly and we welcome your cats and dogs. Contact us today to schedule your personal tour of this amazing community!