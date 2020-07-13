All apartments in Sioux Falls
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Thelin Center Apartments

3807 N Potter Ave · (605) 250-2290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3807 N Potter Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57107

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3800-244 · Avail. Sep 3

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 3807-208 · Avail. Sep 2

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3807-109 · Avail. Aug 13

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 3801-216 · Avail. Sep 4

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 3800-147 · Avail. Aug 19

$930

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thelin Center Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Thelin Center gives residents the opportunity to put down roots in blossoming northwest Sioux Falls. Located at the corner of Cayman Street and Career Avenue near business, industry, education and entertainment, Thelin Center will be a great place to call home. Corporate headquarters for major corporations like PREMIER Bankcard, Esurance, and Midco can be found nearby, along with the future site of the Foundation Park Development. Entertainment outlets like the Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Sanford Sports Complex, and educational opportunities at Southeast Technical Institute and The University Center are in Thelin's backyard as well. Thelin Center will meet a demand for reasonably priced housing in this growing neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Garage lot. Open lot: included in lease; Garages: $65/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thelin Center Apartments have any available units?
Thelin Center Apartments has 5 units available starting at $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does Thelin Center Apartments have?
Some of Thelin Center Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thelin Center Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Thelin Center Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thelin Center Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Thelin Center Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Thelin Center Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Thelin Center Apartments offers parking.
Does Thelin Center Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Thelin Center Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Thelin Center Apartments have a pool?
No, Thelin Center Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Thelin Center Apartments have accessible units?
No, Thelin Center Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Thelin Center Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thelin Center Apartments has units with dishwashers.
