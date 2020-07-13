Thelin Center Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Thelin Center gives residents the opportunity to put down roots in blossoming northwest Sioux Falls. Located at the corner of Cayman Street and Career Avenue near business, industry, education and entertainment, Thelin Center will be a great place to call home. Corporate headquarters for major corporations like PREMIER Bankcard, Esurance, and Midco can be found nearby, along with the future site of the Foundation Park Development. Entertainment outlets like the Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Sanford Sports Complex, and educational opportunities at Southeast Technical Institute and The University Center are in Thelin's backyard as well. Thelin Center will meet a demand for reasonably priced housing in this growing neighborhood.