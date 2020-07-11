45 Apartments for rent in Sioux Falls, SD with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
North End East
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$1,035
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,135
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
12 Units Available
Penbrooke Place
4100 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$730
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penbrooke Place in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Falls
4605 W Chippewa Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$689
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1246 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Creekstone Falls in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
23 Units Available
Platinum Valley Apartments
6315 S Connie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$740
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1069 sqft
A stunning community just minutes from I-29 and I-229. On-site fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and ample green space. Guest suites available. Large closets as well as a balcony or patio provided.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
17 Units Available
Oxbow Park Apartments
4709 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$785
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1362 sqft
A short drive to Empire Mall and near Sertoma Park. Homes offer tile backsplashes, open floor plans, kitchen islands, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a playground, breakfast bar, dog park, and basketball area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
2 Units Available
The Gables Townhomes
4009 West Newcomb Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1600 sqft
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$820
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1195 sqft
41st Street Commons is a complete spectrum of living featuring flats and townhomes to suit any lifestyle. Located in the booming west side of Sioux Falls, you'll have access to great schools, plenty of dining options and a short drive to I-29.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Royal Oak Apartments
4902 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,065
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1250 sqft
Various-sized furnished apartments with fireplace, balcony and walk-in closets. Complex features a gym, pool and clubhouse. The large and lush Sertoma Park is across the street, and I-229 connects to Sioux Falls.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern and comfortable apartments feature A/C, in-home laundry, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a BBQ/Grill area for entertaining as well as a courtyard, playground and parking lot.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
8 Units Available
West Briar Commons
2805 S Hidden Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$880
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1300 sqft
Townhome community with a variety of floor plans. 24 hour gym, outdoor BBQ/Grill for entertaining, swimming pool and fire pit! Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Prairies Edge Townhomes
7400 S Homan Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$925
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1268 sqft
As the name suggests, Prairies Edge looks out over endless fields of tallgrass and farmland, a perfect example of what South Dakota might look like in a picture or a painting.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Thelin Center Apartments
3807 N Potter Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$800
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Sanford Sports Complex. Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community is pet-friendly and has a parking garage.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
The Commons
6408 S Beal Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
924 sqft
Apartments and townhomes with modern features, washer/dryers and updated lighting. Located close to great schools and major roads for easy commuting. Community features a pool, community center and peaceful surroundings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
North End East
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,105
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Donegal Pointe Apartments
5109 S Rolling Green Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1138 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments have balcony, fireplace and equipped kitchen. Located close to Sertoma Park and with I-229 providing access to downtown Sioux Falls. Community welcomes pets and has lots of features, including gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
11 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$900
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$805
1123 sqft
Prime location across the street from Washington High School and close to the Dawley Farm Retail Mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes feature walk-in closets, laundry in home and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
10 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$910
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1274 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
1 Unit Available
Foxtail Creek Townhomes
6017 S Kerry Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Prime location in central Sioux Falls with basketball court, playground and garage. Online portal for all tenants. Units feature A/C, stainless steel appliances and huge walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
2 Units Available
Oxbow Estates
3908 S Carnegie Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the shadow of verdant Sertoma Park lies this pet-friendly complex housing two-bedroom apartments. Homes feature fireplace, balcony, and laundry. Lots of shops are nearby, plus bus routes and I-229 connecting with downtown Sioux Falls.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Killarney Crossing
4313 W 58th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1436 sqft
Located close to I-229, I-29 and shops and dining. Townhomes features large tubs, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.

July 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Sioux Falls rents held steady over the past month

Sioux Falls rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Sioux Falls stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $767 for a two-bedroom. Sioux Falls' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Sioux Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sioux Falls, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Sioux Falls is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sioux Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $767 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Sioux Falls fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sioux Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Sioux Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

