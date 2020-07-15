/
/
/
SOUTHEASTTECH
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM
13 Apartments For Rent Near Southeast Technical Institute
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
4 Units Available
Thelin Center Apartments
3807 N Potter Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$800
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Sanford Sports Complex. Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community is pet-friendly and has a parking garage.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue
4232 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1900 sqft
This residence is located in Northwest Sioux Falls in a newer housing development. These town homes are built with quality construction, high-end finishes and were built with you in mind.
1 of 29
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue
4308 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1800 sqft
$1125 FOR THE FIRST TWO FULL MONTHS AND $1425 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!! To take a virtual tour of our 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
4228 North Pennsylvania Avenue
4228 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1900 sqft
To take a virtual tour of our 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit, click on the link: https://my.matterport.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 05:51 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerson
101 S Western Ave Unit 6
101 South Western Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$775
1080 sqft
Centrally Located: Private, spacious apartment with valuted ceilings in an established neighborhood. Close to both downtown and I-29 plus within walking distance of hardware stores, grocery stores and restaurants.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3800 Oklahoma Avenue
3800 N Oklahoma Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1500 sqft
Amenities of the Property: *Brand New Construction! *Great location! Newer Development *3 Spacious bedrooms *2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North End West
618 W McClellan House
618 West Mcclellan Street, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
618 W McClellan House Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - 618 W MCCLELLAN STREET; PETS OK!! - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerson
112 South Garfield Avenue
112 South Garfield Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $610+ $25 BASE UTILITY FEE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! This spacious 1 bedroom unit is located in northwest Sioux Falls near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers, and more.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerson
108 South Garfield Avenue
108 South Garfield Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $775 WITH $25 BASE UTILITY FEE FOR THE REMAINDER OF LEASE!!! The unit has window air conditioning with the water, sewer, and garbage paid. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerson
209 S. Holly Ave
209 South Holly Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$735
660 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath home - 2 bedroom ranch with no basement. Updated bathroom, laminate flooring in kitchen, and fresh paint in this neat and clean home. Concrete drive for off street parking. Garden shed for your outdoor supplies.
1 of 12
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
4217 N. Colorado Avenue
4217 North Colorado Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1420 sqft
4217 N. Colorado Avenue Available 09/02/20 3 bedroom, 2 bath with attached double garage - Super clean and neat 3 bedroom home with double garage. Two bedrooms, both with double closets and full bath on the main floor.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
North End West
608 West Rice Street - 608-108
608 West Rice Street, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$625
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this newly remodeled unit at Terrace Heights Apartments. 1 bedroom/1 bath. Terrace Heights Apartments is a newly-remodeled two building community in the heart of Sioux Falls.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North End West
715 N Prairie Ave
715 North Prairie Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1/2 off first months rent!!!! - Beautiful single family home located near downtown Sioux Falls. This home has all of the quirks of an older property while also having the luxuries of updated appliances and renovations.