Last updated May 29 2020

3 Apartments for rent in Vermillion, SD

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
208 1/2 S. Yale
208 1/2 S Yale St, Vermillion, SD
1 Bedroom
$500
600 sqft
One bedroom ranch style duplex, located in quiet residential neighborhood, close to downtown and USD. Seperate entrance, some updates. Very nice and very clean.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
520 East Main Street - 202
520 East Main Street, Vermillion, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 levels includes all utilities. Close to USD and downtown.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
931 Rice
931 Rice Dr, Vermillion, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1760 sqft
Spilt-level house, 2 bedrooms and bath upstairs, 2 bedrooms and bath downstairs with extra living room, washer/dryer included. Large deck off the back.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Vermillion?
The average rent price for Vermillion rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,000.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Vermillion?
Some of the colleges located in the Vermillion area include Southeast Technical Institute, Augustana University, and University of Sioux Falls. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Vermillion?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Vermillion from include Sioux Falls.

