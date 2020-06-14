Apartment List
/
SD
/
sioux falls
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:16 PM

34 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sioux Falls, SD

Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
8 Units Available
Golden Creek Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
Near Sioux Falls Bike Trail and Empire Mall. Controlled access apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool, on-site laundry and off-street parking. Resident Life portal offers online rent payments, lease renewals and service requests.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$845
655 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
$
15 Units Available
Creekstone Falls
4605 W Chippewa Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$695
787 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Creekstone Falls in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
13 Units Available
Penbrooke Place
4100 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$681
623 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penbrooke Place in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Oakwood Estates
3300 W 53rd St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$615
585 sqft
Apartments with central air and walk-in closets in a pet-friendly community across the street from Sertoma Park. Close to fine dining, entertainment, and shopping. Dog park, playground, laundry service, and assigned parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
21 Units Available
Windsor Heights Apartments
4908 West Saint James Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$710
744 sqft
Located just off I-29 and West 49th, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy air-conditioned townhomes and apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, carpeting and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
4008 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$710
720 sqft
Enjoy living in the shopping corridor of Sioux Falls! Woodlake Apartments is located across from the Sioux Empire Mall and within minutes of excellent restaurants and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
$
21 Units Available
Autumn Park
4401 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$670
687 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
771 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
West Briar Commons
2805 S Hidden Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$880
838 sqft
Townhome community with a variety of floor plans. 24 hour gym, outdoor BBQ/Grill for entertaining, swimming pool and fire pit! Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$810
727 sqft
41st Street Commons is a complete spectrum of living featuring flats and townhomes to suit any lifestyle. Located in the booming west side of Sioux Falls, you'll have access to great schools, plenty of dining options and a short drive to I-29.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
774 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments feature A/C, in-home laundry, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a BBQ/Grill area for entertaining as well as a courtyard, playground and parking lot.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Sierra Vista Apartments
4700 South Baha Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$600
778 sqft
Close to the park and schools. Each apartment offers a walk-in closet, central area, and modern appliances. Smoke-free living. On-site fitness center, community room, and underground, heated parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$900
894 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Oxbow Park Apartments
4709 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
819 sqft
A short drive to Empire Mall and near Sertoma Park. Homes offer tile backsplashes, open floor plans, kitchen islands, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a playground, breakfast bar, dog park, and basketball area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Donegal Pointe Apartments
5109 S Rolling Green Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$915
879 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments have balcony, fireplace and equipped kitchen. Located close to Sertoma Park and with I-229 providing access to downtown Sioux Falls. Community welcomes pets and has lots of features, including gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Commons
6408 S Beal Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$773
678 sqft
Apartments and townhomes with modern features, washer/dryers and updated lighting. Located close to great schools and major roads for easy commuting. Community features a pool, community center and peaceful surroundings.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
27 Units Available
Platinum Valley Apartments
6315 S Connie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$715
778 sqft
A stunning community just minutes from I-29 and I-229. On-site fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and ample green space. Guest suites available. Large closets as well as a balcony or patio provided.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Westport Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
This community's apartments patio or balcony access, hardwood flooring and a full range of appliances. Onsite amenities include laundry facilities, playground and swimming pool. Just moments away from the Empire Mall and other shopping outlets.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
North End East
6 Units Available
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$975
682 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 3 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
The Village at Three Fountains
2020 West Trevi Place, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$861
742 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Three Fountains in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 3 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Graystone Heights
5140 South Graystone Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$970
653 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Graystone Heights in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
845 sqft
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Prairie Winds Apartments
6000 West 43rd Street, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$710
769 sqft
Near the historic Falls Park area close to Sanford Health and the college. Community amenities include a playground and lots of green space. Smoke-free community. Washers and dryers in each unit. Short-term leases available.

June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month

Sioux Falls rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sioux Falls stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $766 for a two-bedroom. Sioux Falls' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Sioux Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sioux Falls, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Sioux Falls is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sioux Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $766 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Sioux Falls.
    • While rents in Sioux Falls fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sioux Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Sioux Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSioux Falls 3 BedroomsSioux Falls Accessible Apartments
    Sioux Falls Apartments with BalconySioux Falls Apartments with GarageSioux Falls Apartments with GymSioux Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSioux Falls Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Sioux Falls Apartments with ParkingSioux Falls Apartments with PoolSioux Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerSioux Falls Dog Friendly ApartmentsSioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Vermillion, SD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
    University of Sioux Falls