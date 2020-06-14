25 Apartments for rent in Sioux Falls, SD with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
8 Units Available
Golden Creek Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Sioux Falls Bike Trail and Empire Mall. Controlled access apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool, on-site laundry and off-street parking. Resident Life portal offers online rent payments, lease renewals and service requests.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
The Commons
6408 S Beal Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$685
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
924 sqft
Apartments and townhomes with modern features, washer/dryers and updated lighting. Located close to great schools and major roads for easy commuting. Community features a pool, community center and peaceful surroundings.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Thelin Center Apartments
3807 N Potter Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$930
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Denny Sanford Premier Center and the Sanford Sports Complex. Residents live in units with laundry, hardwood floors and dishwasher. Community is pet-friendly and has a parking garage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
$
13 Units Available
Penbrooke Place
4100 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$681
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$694
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$830
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penbrooke Place in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$795
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
27 Units Available
Platinum Valley Apartments
6315 S Connie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$715
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1069 sqft
A stunning community just minutes from I-29 and I-229. On-site fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and ample green space. Guest suites available. Large closets as well as a balcony or patio provided.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
North End East
24 Units Available
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$860
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$810
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1167 sqft
41st Street Commons is a complete spectrum of living featuring flats and townhomes to suit any lifestyle. Located in the booming west side of Sioux Falls, you'll have access to great schools, plenty of dining options and a short drive to I-29.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
North End East
6 Units Available
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$975
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Killarney Crossing
4313 W 58th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$860
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1436 sqft
Located close to I-229, I-29 and shops and dining. Townhomes features large tubs, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
1 Unit Available
Oxbow Estates
3908 S Carnegie Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the shadow of verdant Sertoma Park lies this pet-friendly complex housing two-bedroom apartments. Homes feature fireplace, balcony, and laundry. Lots of shops are nearby, plus bus routes and I-229 connecting with downtown Sioux Falls.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Donegal Pointe Apartments
5109 S Rolling Green Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$915
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1138 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments have balcony, fireplace and equipped kitchen. Located close to Sertoma Park and with I-229 providing access to downtown Sioux Falls. Community welcomes pets and has lots of features, including gym and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
5 Units Available
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1123 sqft
Prime location across the street from Washington High School and close to the Dawley Farm Retail Mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes feature walk-in closets, laundry in home and hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Westport Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1200 sqft
This community's apartments patio or balcony access, hardwood flooring and a full range of appliances. Onsite amenities include laundry facilities, playground and swimming pool. Just moments away from the Empire Mall and other shopping outlets.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
2 Units Available
Royal Oak Apartments
4902 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
Various-sized furnished apartments with fireplace, balcony and walk-in closets. Complex features a gym, pool and clubhouse. The large and lush Sertoma Park is across the street, and I-229 connects to Sioux Falls.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
12 Units Available
Bridgewood Estates
2912 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$700
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes near Sioux Falls' exciting shopping district. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area for outdoor fun. From hardwood floors to private patio/balcony and dog walking park, Bridgewood Estates has it all.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Sioux Falls
5 Units Available
Uptown Exchange Lofts
522 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,125
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1247 sqft
One-of-a-kind upscale urban lofts within walking distance to the best Sioux Falls has to offer. The colorful building offers tons of character, fashionable finishes and towering ceilings. Enjoy Falls Park as your backyard!

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Axtell Park
1 Unit Available
223 N. Spring Ave.
223 North Spring Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$865
2000 sqft
223 N. Spring Ave.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
212 W. 25th Street
212 West 25th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1643 sqft
Beautiful McKennan Park Home - 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath two story home near McKennan Park. Beautiful updates with tons of character and charm. Spacious living room with refinished wood floors and a stunning fireplace surround.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Augustana
1 Unit Available
1116 South Walts Avenue
1116 South Walts Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$900
1400 sqft
Centrally located three bedroom one bathroom home with single detached garage. Kitchen includes stove & refrig dining room has hardwood floors. Central air with washer/dryer hook-ups. Tenant responsible for all utilities, yardwork, & snow removal.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
2208 South Willow Avenue
2208 South Willow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$899
1236 sqft
This charming house is in a nice neighborhood, close to area schools, medical centers, shopping and more. This house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The living room has original hard wood flooring and lots of natural light.

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Whittier
1 Unit Available
525 North Cliff Avenue
525 North Cliff Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$599
1065 sqft
$599 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $899 FOR REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! Amenities of this Home Include: *3 Bedrooms with Original Hard Wood Flooring Recently Redone *Spacious Living Area with a Formal Dining Room with the Beautiful Dark Hard Wood
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sioux Falls, SD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sioux Falls renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

