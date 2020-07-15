/
32 Apartments For Rent Near University of Sioux Falls
North End East
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$985
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
Bridgewood Estates
2912 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$700
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes near Sioux Falls' exciting shopping district. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area for outdoor fun. From hardwood floors to private patio/balcony and dog walking park, Bridgewood Estates has it all.
Downtown Sioux Falls
Uptown Exchange Lofts
522 N Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1247 sqft
One-of-a-kind upscale urban lofts within walking distance to the best Sioux Falls has to offer. The colorful building offers tons of character, fashionable finishes and towering ceilings. Enjoy Falls Park as your backyard!
North End East
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,025
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Westport Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1200 sqft
This community's apartments patio or balcony access, hardwood flooring and a full range of appliances. Onsite amenities include laundry facilities, playground and swimming pool. Just moments away from the Empire Mall and other shopping outlets.
Beadie Greenway
Beadle West Apartments
900 E 14th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
987 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans are close to all the excitement Sioux Falls has to offer. Amenities include bike trails, grand courtyard and bbq/grills in pet-friendly community. Appliances, patio/balcony, on-site laundry.
Golden Creek Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1200 sqft
Near Sioux Falls Bike Trail and Empire Mall. Controlled access apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool, on-site laundry and off-street parking. Resident Life portal offers online rent payments, lease renewals and service requests.
The Concorde Apartments
2809 W 33rd St, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$835
1020 sqft
Located between I-29 and I-229. Apartments have a bathtub, carpeting, a modern kitchen with appliances and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include cable TV, guest parking, on-site laundry and Internet access.
Oxbow Estates
3908 S Carnegie Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$860
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
In the shadow of verdant Sertoma Park lies this pet-friendly complex housing two-bedroom apartments. Homes feature fireplace, balcony, and laundry. Lots of shops are nearby, plus bus routes and I-229 connecting with downtown Sioux Falls.
Terrace Hills Apartments
2601 S Kiwanis Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$835
967 sqft
These pet-friendly apartment homes offer spacious floor plans, modern kitchens with granite counters and W/D hookups. Fireplaces available in select units with patio/balcony in all homes. Walk your dog in nearby parks. Near dining, shopping.
Emerson
101 S Western Ave Unit 6
101 South Western Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$775
1080 sqft
Centrally Located: Private, spacious apartment with valuted ceilings in an established neighborhood. Close to both downtown and I-29 plus within walking distance of hardware stores, grocery stores and restaurants.
1007 South Cleveland Avenue - 1
1007 South Cleveland Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$775
850 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom that has been remodeled recently with paint, new carpet, blinds and light fixtures. Close to amenities on east side Sioux Falls. Great quiet location for any prospective renter.
North End West
618 W McClellan House
618 West Mcclellan Street, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$825
618 W McClellan House Available 08/01/20 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - 618 W MCCLELLAN STREET; PETS OK!! - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING AUGUST 1, 2020.
Whittier
525 N Cliff Avenue
525 N Cliff Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$899
1065 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH HOME LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS! - This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is located near downtown Sioux Falls and area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools & more.
Emerson
112 South Garfield Avenue
112 South Garfield Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $610+ $25 BASE UTILITY FEE FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! This spacious 1 bedroom unit is located in northwest Sioux Falls near area shopping, dining, schools, medical centers, and more.
3004 S West Ave
3004 South West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1110 sqft
QUAINT THREE BEDROOM HOUSE, GREAT LOCATION WITH EVEN MORE AMENITIES!!! - SHOWINGS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 1. This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house is located near central Sioux Falls.
Emerson
108 South Garfield Avenue
108 South Garfield Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
3 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
$300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $775 WITH $25 BASE UTILITY FEE FOR THE REMAINDER OF LEASE!!! The unit has window air conditioning with the water, sewer, and garbage paid. We are pet friendly with some restrictions.
Whittier
525 North Cliff Avenue
525 North Cliff Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$599
1065 sqft
$599 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $899 FOR REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! Amenities of this Home Include: *3 Bedrooms with Original Hard Wood Flooring Recently Redone *Spacious Living Area with a Formal Dining Room with the Beautiful Dark Hard Wood
Folsom
215 South Menlo Avenue
215 South Menlo Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$675
1000 sqft
$375 FOR THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $675 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click the link: https://my.matterport.
Folsom
219 South Menlo Avenue
219 South Menlo Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$599
973 sqft
$599 FOR THE FIRST FULL SIX MONTHS AND $675 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!! To take a virtual tour of the 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit, click the link: https://my.matterport.
Augustana
615 West 15th Street
615 West 15th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
This one bedroom, one bath unit is located near downtown Sioux Falls, near area shopping, dining, medical centers, schools and more. This unit features updated flooring that is easy to clean and maintain.
Augustana
1900 S Prairie Ave
1900 S Prairie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$800
1107 sqft
1900 S Prairie Ave Available 09/01/20 COZY 3 BD, 1 BA HOUSE WITH FRONT PORCH, NEAR DOWNTOWN SIOUX FALLS - THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS STARTING SEPTEMBER 1, 2020.
2208 South Willow Avenue
2208 South Willow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$925
1236 sqft
This charming house is in a nice neighborhood, close to area schools, medical centers, shopping and more. This house features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The living room has original hard wood flooring and lots of natural light.
Emerson
209 S. Holly Ave
209 South Holly Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
2 Bedrooms
$735
660 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath home - 2 bedroom ranch with no basement. Updated bathroom, laminate flooring in kitchen, and fresh paint in this neat and clean home. Concrete drive for off street parking. Garden shed for your outdoor supplies.