Prairies Edge Townhomes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill concierge

As the name suggests, Prairies Edge looks out over endless fields of tallgrass and farmland, a perfect example of what South Dakota might look like in a picture or a painting. The name also suggests that since the property is located on the edge of the prairie, it is also tied to the outskirts of something else—the city. Prairie’s Edge Townhomes can be found near 81st and Minnesota Avenue, clinging to the quiet edge of the prairie on the booming southwest side of Sioux Falls. Retail development at nearby Dakota Crossing continues to drive residents and businesses to the surrounding area, giving Prairie’s Edge a desirable mix of bustling urban and quaint rural life. Prairies Edge is situated in the Harrisburg School District and is comprised of 1-Bedroom, 2-Bedroom, and 3-Bedroom units. Community features include a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and a huge community room. Location and affordability make Prairie’s Edge the perfect home for anyone!