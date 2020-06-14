Apartment List
/
SD
/
sioux falls
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

25 Apartments for rent in Sioux Falls, SD with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sioux Falls renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Golden Creek Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Sioux Falls Bike Trail and Empire Mall. Controlled access apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool, on-site laundry and off-street parking. Resident Life portal offers online rent payments, lease renewals and service requests.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
15 Units Available
Creekstone Falls
4605 W Chippewa Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$695
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1246 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Creekstone Falls in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$1,345
1280 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1106 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
The Commons
6408 S Beal Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$685
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$773
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
924 sqft
Apartments and townhomes with modern features, washer/dryers and updated lighting. Located close to great schools and major roads for easy commuting. Community features a pool, community center and peaceful surroundings.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$900
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
21 Units Available
Windsor Heights Apartments
4908 West Saint James Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$710
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
1209 sqft
Located just off I-29 and West 49th, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy air-conditioned townhomes and apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, carpeting and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
27 Units Available
Platinum Valley Apartments
6315 S Connie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$715
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
1069 sqft
A stunning community just minutes from I-29 and I-229. On-site fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and ample green space. Guest suites available. Large closets as well as a balcony or patio provided.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
North End East
24 Units Available
The Cascade at Falls Park
701 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$860
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1156 sqft
Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Sierra Vista Apartments
4700 South Baha Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$600
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
989 sqft
Close to the park and schools. Each apartment offers a walk-in closet, central area, and modern appliances. Smoke-free living. On-site fitness center, community room, and underground, heated parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$810
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1167 sqft
41st Street Commons is a complete spectrum of living featuring flats and townhomes to suit any lifestyle. Located in the booming west side of Sioux Falls, you'll have access to great schools, plenty of dining options and a short drive to I-29.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
West Briar Commons
2805 S Hidden Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$880
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1300 sqft
Townhome community with a variety of floor plans. 24 hour gym, outdoor BBQ/Grill for entertaining, swimming pool and fire pit! Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Prairies Edge Townhomes
7400 S Homan Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$925
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As the name suggests, Prairies Edge looks out over endless fields of tallgrass and farmland, a perfect example of what South Dakota might look like in a picture or a painting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
North End East
6 Units Available
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$975
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
14 Units Available
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1280 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments feature A/C, in-home laundry, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a BBQ/Grill area for entertaining as well as a courtyard, playground and parking lot.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Killarney Crossing
4313 W 58th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$860
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1436 sqft
Located close to I-229, I-29 and shops and dining. Townhomes features large tubs, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Oxbow Estates
3908 S Carnegie Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the shadow of verdant Sertoma Park lies this pet-friendly complex housing two-bedroom apartments. Homes feature fireplace, balcony, and laundry. Lots of shops are nearby, plus bus routes and I-229 connecting with downtown Sioux Falls.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
20 Units Available
Donegal Pointe Apartments
5109 S Rolling Green Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$915
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1138 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments have balcony, fireplace and equipped kitchen. Located close to Sertoma Park and with I-229 providing access to downtown Sioux Falls. Community welcomes pets and has lots of features, including gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
1123 sqft
Prime location across the street from Washington High School and close to the Dawley Farm Retail Mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes feature walk-in closets, laundry in home and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Westport Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1200 sqft
This community's apartments patio or balcony access, hardwood flooring and a full range of appliances. Onsite amenities include laundry facilities, playground and swimming pool. Just moments away from the Empire Mall and other shopping outlets.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 3 at 06:44pm
3 Units Available
The Village at Three Fountains
2020 West Trevi Place, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$861
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Three Fountains in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 3 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Graystone Heights
5140 South Graystone Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$970
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Graystone Heights in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Royal Oak Apartments
4902 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1250 sqft
Various-sized furnished apartments with fireplace, balcony and walk-in closets. Complex features a gym, pool and clubhouse. The large and lush Sertoma Park is across the street, and I-229 connects to Sioux Falls.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Sioux Falls, SD

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Sioux Falls renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSioux Falls 3 BedroomsSioux Falls Accessible Apartments
Sioux Falls Apartments with BalconySioux Falls Apartments with GarageSioux Falls Apartments with GymSioux Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSioux Falls Apartments with Move-in Specials
Sioux Falls Apartments with ParkingSioux Falls Apartments with PoolSioux Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerSioux Falls Dog Friendly ApartmentsSioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Vermillion, SD

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
University of Sioux Falls