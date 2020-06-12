Apartment List
/
SD
/
sioux falls
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:55 PM

36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sioux Falls, SD

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
$
21 Units Available
Autumn Park
4401 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$798
1107 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Penbrooke Place
4100 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$830
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penbrooke Place in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1273 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
West Briar Commons
2805 S Hidden Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1300 sqft
Townhome community with a variety of floor plans. 24 hour gym, outdoor BBQ/Grill for entertaining, swimming pool and fire pit! Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Commons
6408 S Beal Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1143 sqft
Apartments and townhomes with modern features, washer/dryers and updated lighting. Located close to great schools and major roads for easy commuting. Community features a pool, community center and peaceful surroundings.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Windsor Heights Apartments
4908 West Saint James Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$965
1209 sqft
Located just off I-29 and West 49th, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy air-conditioned townhomes and apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, carpeting and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Killarney Crossing
4313 W 58th St, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1436 sqft
Located close to I-229, I-29 and shops and dining. Townhomes features large tubs, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Meadows on Graystone
5509 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
Located near 57th Street and Graystone Avenue, close to shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, laundry and washer/dryer hookup. Community welcomes both cats and dogs, and includes parking.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Platinum Point
3400 Platinum Point Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1280 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers onsite garage parking for residents. Apartments have walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. The property is just minutes from Platinum Valley Park and the variety of shopping options along I-29.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1405 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Oakwood Estates
3300 W 53rd St, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$830
1165 sqft
Apartments with central air and walk-in closets in a pet-friendly community across the street from Sertoma Park. Close to fine dining, entertainment, and shopping. Dog park, playground, laundry service, and assigned parking for residents.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Westport Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$945
1200 sqft
This community's apartments patio or balcony access, hardwood flooring and a full range of appliances. Onsite amenities include laundry facilities, playground and swimming pool. Just moments away from the Empire Mall and other shopping outlets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1167 sqft
41st Street Commons is a complete spectrum of living featuring flats and townhomes to suit any lifestyle. Located in the booming west side of Sioux Falls, you'll have access to great schools, plenty of dining options and a short drive to I-29.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Washington Heights Townhomes
4708 E. 6th St, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1258 sqft
Prime location across the street from Washington High School and close to the Dawley Farm Retail Mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes feature walk-in closets, laundry in home and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Oxbow Park Apartments
4709 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1362 sqft
A short drive to Empire Mall and near Sertoma Park. Homes offer tile backsplashes, open floor plans, kitchen islands, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a playground, breakfast bar, dog park, and basketball area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1280 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments feature A/C, in-home laundry, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a BBQ/Grill area for entertaining as well as a courtyard, playground and parking lot.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Cottage West Twin Homes
4604 W Cottage Trl, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1600 sqft
We understand you may be concerned about visiting for an in-person tour at this time. Don't worry, we're here to help however we can. We have a lot of other options that allow you to explore your next home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2208 South Willow Avenue
2208 South Willow Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$899
1236 sqft
This charming house is in a nice neighborhood, close to area schools, medical centers, shopping and more. This house features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The living room has original hard wood flooring and lots of natural light.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2036 W Orwin Pl
2036 West Orwin Place, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$850
Newly remodeled home in center Sioux Falls - Property Id: 299710 This newly remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home has brand new appliances and is available for only $850/month! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3004 S West Ave
3004 South West Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1110 sqft
3004 S West Ave Available 07/01/20 QUAINT THREE BEDROOM HOUSE, GREAT LOCATION WITH EVEN MORE AMENITIES!!! - $300 OFF THE FIRST FULL MONTH AND $1399 FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE LEASE!!!! This spacious 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End West
1 Unit Available
715 N Prairie Ave
715 North Prairie Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Beautiful home near downtown! - Beautiful single family home located near downtown Sioux Falls. This home has all of the quirks of an older property while also having the luxuries of updated appliances and renovations.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 W. 25th Street
212 West 25th Street, Sioux Falls, SD
Beautiful McKennan Park Home - 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath two story home near McKennan Park. Beautiful updates with tons of character and charm. Spacious living room with refinished wood floors and a stunning fireplace surround.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Axtell Park
1 Unit Available
223 N. Spring Ave.
223 North Spring Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
3 Bedrooms
$865
2000 sqft
223 N. Spring Ave.

June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Sioux Falls rents increased over the past month

Sioux Falls rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Sioux Falls stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $766 for a two-bedroom. Sioux Falls' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.4%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Sioux Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sioux Falls, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Sioux Falls is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sioux Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $766 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.8% decline in Sioux Falls.
    • While rents in Sioux Falls fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sioux Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Sioux Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Sioux Falls 1 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 BedroomsSioux Falls 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSioux Falls 3 BedroomsSioux Falls Accessible Apartments
    Sioux Falls Apartments with BalconySioux Falls Apartments with GarageSioux Falls Apartments with GymSioux Falls Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSioux Falls Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Sioux Falls Apartments with ParkingSioux Falls Apartments with PoolSioux Falls Apartments with Washer-DryerSioux Falls Dog Friendly ApartmentsSioux Falls Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Vermillion, SD

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Southeast Technical InstituteAugustana University
    University of Sioux Falls