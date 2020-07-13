Apartment List
27 Apartments for rent in Sioux Falls, SD with pool

Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
22 Units Available
Autumn Park
4401 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$662
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$663
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$858
1107 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
14 Units Available
Creekstone Falls
4605 W Chippewa Cir, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$689
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$867
1246 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Creekstone Falls in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
12 Units Available
Penbrooke Place
4100 W Valhalla Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$718
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
929 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Penbrooke Place in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Bridgewood Estates
2912 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$700
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes near Sioux Falls' exciting shopping district. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area for outdoor fun. From hardwood floors to private patio/balcony and dog walking park, Bridgewood Estates has it all.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Dublin Square
5700 E Red Oak Dr, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1070 sqft
Open floor plans with easy access to SD-11. Private garages and walk-in closets. Air conditioning. Courtyard and clubhouse available to all residents. Studio to three-bedroom units.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Whispering Woods Commons
4913 S Graystone Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$910
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1274 sqft
Welcome to your new townhome at Whispering Woods Commons, prime location in the southeast section of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Just minutes from the Dawley Farm Village, Hy Vee, and Lewis Drug.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Commons
6408 S Beal Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$695
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
924 sqft
Apartments and townhomes with modern features, washer/dryers and updated lighting. Located close to great schools and major roads for easy commuting. Community features a pool, community center and peaceful surroundings.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Prairies Edge Townhomes
7400 S Homan Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$925
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1268 sqft
As the name suggests, Prairies Edge looks out over endless fields of tallgrass and farmland, a perfect example of what South Dakota might look like in a picture or a painting.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
4008 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Studio
$635
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$710
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
945 sqft
Enjoy living in the shopping corridor of Sioux Falls! Woodlake Apartments is located across from the Sioux Empire Mall and within minutes of excellent restaurants and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
North End East
Phillips Avenue Lofts
601 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,025
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1404 sqft
A fantastic, green area near Killian Community College. Units feature an urban feel with exposed ductwork, hardwood floors and 14-foot ceilings. Amenities include guest suites, a fire pit and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
The Bluffs at Willow Run
7900 E Arrowhead Pkwy, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,135
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1346 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Impressive modern and spacious apartments located right on Willow Run Golf Course. Tenants can enjoy the putting green, pool, courtyard and membership to Great Life Malaska Golf and Fitness.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Windsor Heights Apartments
4908 West Saint James Drive, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$710
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1209 sqft
Located just off I-29 and West 49th, near shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents enjoy air-conditioned townhomes and apartments with ceiling fans, walk-in closets, carpeting and eat-in kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
West Pointe
7836 S Townsley St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern and comfortable apartments feature A/C, in-home laundry, private patio/balcony and huge walk-in closets. Community has a BBQ/Grill area for entertaining as well as a courtyard, playground and parking lot.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
24 Units Available
Platinum Valley Apartments
6315 S Connie Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$740
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1069 sqft
A stunning community just minutes from I-29 and I-229. On-site fitness room, indoor pool, heated underground parking and ample green space. Guest suites available. Large closets as well as a balcony or patio provided.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Royal Oak Apartments
4902 S Oxbow Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,065
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1250 sqft
Various-sized furnished apartments with fireplace, balcony and walk-in closets. Complex features a gym, pool and clubhouse. The large and lush Sertoma Park is across the street, and I-229 connects to Sioux Falls.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
West Briar Commons
2805 S Hidden Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$880
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1300 sqft
Townhome community with a variety of floor plans. 24 hour gym, outdoor BBQ/Grill for entertaining, swimming pool and fire pit! Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and soaking tubs.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
West 41st Street Commons
3230 S Ronsiek Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$820
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1195 sqft
41st Street Commons is a complete spectrum of living featuring flats and townhomes to suit any lifestyle. Located in the booming west side of Sioux Falls, you'll have access to great schools, plenty of dining options and a short drive to I-29.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Donegal Pointe Apartments
5109 S Rolling Green Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1138 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments have balcony, fireplace and equipped kitchen. Located close to Sertoma Park and with I-229 providing access to downtown Sioux Falls. Community welcomes pets and has lots of features, including gym and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Beadie Greenway
Beadle West Apartments
900 E 14th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$805
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
987 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans are close to all the excitement Sioux Falls has to offer. Amenities include bike trails, grand courtyard and bbq/grills in pet-friendly community. Appliances, patio/balcony, on-site laundry.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Golden Creek Apartments
3700 S Golden Creek Pl, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$705
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
849 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$955
1200 sqft
Near Sioux Falls Bike Trail and Empire Mall. Controlled access apartment community with an outdoor swimming pool, on-site laundry and off-street parking. Resident Life portal offers online rent payments, lease renewals and service requests.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Diamond Field
4003 S Grand Slam Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$900
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1274 sqft
Located just off Veterans Parkway, these townhomes provide easy access to Highway 11 and the rest of Sioux Falls. Units feature private patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and laundry in-home.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Killarney Crossing
4313 W 58th St, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$935
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1436 sqft
Located close to I-229, I-29 and shops and dining. Townhomes features large tubs, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Community has a swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 19 at 03:32pm
3 Units Available
The Village at Three Fountains
2020 West Trevi Place, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$860
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Village at Three Fountains in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 19 at 03:32pm
2 Units Available
Graystone Heights
5140 South Graystone Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Graystone Heights in Sioux Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Sioux Falls Rent Report. Sioux Falls rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Sioux Falls rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Sioux Falls rents held steady over the past month

Sioux Falls rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Sioux Falls stand at $619 for a one-bedroom apartment and $767 for a two-bedroom. Sioux Falls' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Sioux Falls rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Sioux Falls, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Sioux Falls is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Sioux Falls' median two-bedroom rent of $767 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Sioux Falls fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Sioux Falls than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly four times the price in Sioux Falls.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

