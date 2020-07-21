All apartments in York County
819 Bridge View Court
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:13 PM

819 Bridge View Court

819 Bridge View Court · No Longer Available
Location

819 Bridge View Court, York County, SC 29708

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This spacious 4BD/3BA home is located in the Hawks Creek community in Fort Mill. Built in 2016, the home features an open floor plan with hardwoods throughout living areas. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including gas range, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Guest bedroom and full bathroom on main floor. Large master suite with sitting area and en suite bathroom featuring dual vanities, separate garden tub and glass shower. Attached two car garage and washer and dryer included. Don't miss this one!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,345, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Bridge View Court have any available units?
819 Bridge View Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 819 Bridge View Court have?
Some of 819 Bridge View Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Bridge View Court currently offering any rent specials?
819 Bridge View Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Bridge View Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Bridge View Court is pet friendly.
Does 819 Bridge View Court offer parking?
Yes, 819 Bridge View Court offers parking.
Does 819 Bridge View Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 819 Bridge View Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Bridge View Court have a pool?
No, 819 Bridge View Court does not have a pool.
Does 819 Bridge View Court have accessible units?
No, 819 Bridge View Court does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Bridge View Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Bridge View Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 819 Bridge View Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 819 Bridge View Court does not have units with air conditioning.
