819 Bridge View Court

Amenities
This spacious 4BD/3BA home is located in the Hawks Creek community in Fort Mill. Built in 2016, the home features an open floor plan with hardwoods throughout living areas. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, including gas range, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Guest bedroom and full bathroom on main floor. Large master suite with sitting area and en suite bathroom featuring dual vanities, separate garden tub and glass shower. Attached two car garage and washer and dryer included. Don't miss this one!
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,345, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.