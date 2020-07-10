Amenities

750 Tavern Court Available 07/03/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Townhome - This roomy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse is located off of India Hook Road. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, built in microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Downstairs has a living room, dining room and half bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with large walk-in closets. Each bedroom has a separate vanity area adjacent to the shared full bath. The laundry area is conveniently located upstairs with a high efficiency washer and dryer! Additional perks include plantation blinds, French doors, outdoor storage and private patio.



Pet Friendly: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet.



Directions from our office: Right onto Ebenezer; left onto India Hook, Right to stay on India Hook, Right onto Ragin Lane, Left on Tavern Court



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



