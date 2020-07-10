All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 750 Tavern Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
750 Tavern Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

750 Tavern Court

750 Tavern Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

750 Tavern Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
750 Tavern Court Available 07/03/20 Spacious Two Bedroom Townhome - This roomy 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse is located off of India Hook Road. The kitchen is equipped with an electric stove, built in microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. Downstairs has a living room, dining room and half bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms with large walk-in closets. Each bedroom has a separate vanity area adjacent to the shared full bath. The laundry area is conveniently located upstairs with a high efficiency washer and dryer! Additional perks include plantation blinds, French doors, outdoor storage and private patio.

Pet Friendly: Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet.

Directions from our office: Right onto Ebenezer; left onto India Hook, Right to stay on India Hook, Right onto Ragin Lane, Left on Tavern Court

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4526813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 Tavern Court have any available units?
750 Tavern Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 Tavern Court have?
Some of 750 Tavern Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 Tavern Court currently offering any rent specials?
750 Tavern Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 Tavern Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 Tavern Court is pet friendly.
Does 750 Tavern Court offer parking?
No, 750 Tavern Court does not offer parking.
Does 750 Tavern Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 Tavern Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 Tavern Court have a pool?
No, 750 Tavern Court does not have a pool.
Does 750 Tavern Court have accessible units?
No, 750 Tavern Court does not have accessible units.
Does 750 Tavern Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 750 Tavern Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College