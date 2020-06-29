631 Fawnborough Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Brambleton Community! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with vaulted ceilings! Kitchen includes black Whirlpool appliances such as a Refrigerator, Electric Stove, and Dishwasher! Carpet and Laminate flooring throughout. Both bedrooms have spacious closets. The laundry area offers full sized washer/dryer hookups, and there is a patio outback. Located within close vicinity of the Piedmont Hospital and Downtown Rock Hill.



Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets!



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, Left on Westerwood Dr., Right on Fawnborough Ct



Lease Terms: One Year.



Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:



1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)

2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.

3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.

4. Click Self Tour on the property page.

5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)

6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3588439)