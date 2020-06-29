All apartments in Rock Hill
631 Fawnborough Court
631 Fawnborough Court

631 Fawnborough Court · No Longer Available
Location

631 Fawnborough Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Brambleton Community! - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment with vaulted ceilings! Kitchen includes black Whirlpool appliances such as a Refrigerator, Electric Stove, and Dishwasher! Carpet and Laminate flooring throughout. Both bedrooms have spacious closets. The laundry area offers full sized washer/dryer hookups, and there is a patio outback. Located within close vicinity of the Piedmont Hospital and Downtown Rock Hill.

Pet Policy: Sorry, no pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, Left on Westerwood Dr., Right on Fawnborough Ct

Lease Terms: One Year.

Property is on Rently lock-box for self-showing! Directions for are as follows:

1. Go to Rently.com (Self-Touring does require a mobile device)
2. Click Sign In and Create an Account as a Renter.
3. Search for properties or the specific address under Listings.
4. Click Self Tour on the property page.
5. Verify your Identity and Credit/Debit Card Information. ($0.99 charge)
6. Schedule your tour/ Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
7. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
8. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Fawnborough Court have any available units?
631 Fawnborough Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 Fawnborough Court have?
Some of 631 Fawnborough Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 Fawnborough Court currently offering any rent specials?
631 Fawnborough Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Fawnborough Court pet-friendly?
No, 631 Fawnborough Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 631 Fawnborough Court offer parking?
No, 631 Fawnborough Court does not offer parking.
Does 631 Fawnborough Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Fawnborough Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Fawnborough Court have a pool?
No, 631 Fawnborough Court does not have a pool.
Does 631 Fawnborough Court have accessible units?
No, 631 Fawnborough Court does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Fawnborough Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 631 Fawnborough Court has units with dishwashers.
