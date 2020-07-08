Amenities

542 East Black Street Available 02/01/20 2 BR w/ Fence - Walking Distance to Downtown Rock Hill!!! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room. It has central A/C and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and linoleum. Appliances included are a refrigerator and electric stove. This property also features a chain link fence, ceiling fans, blinds, and washer/dryer hookups.



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on E Black Street.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



