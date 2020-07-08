All apartments in Rock Hill
542 East Black Street
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:27 PM

542 East Black Street

542 East Black Street · No Longer Available
Location

542 East Black Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
East Town

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
542 East Black Street Available 02/01/20 2 BR w/ Fence - Walking Distance to Downtown Rock Hill!!! - This property is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, kitchen, and laundry room. It has central A/C and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and linoleum. Appliances included are a refrigerator and electric stove. This property also features a chain link fence, ceiling fans, blinds, and washer/dryer hookups.

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, right on Oakland Avenue, left on E Black Street.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5222847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 542 East Black Street have any available units?
542 East Black Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 542 East Black Street have?
Some of 542 East Black Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 542 East Black Street currently offering any rent specials?
542 East Black Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 542 East Black Street pet-friendly?
No, 542 East Black Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 542 East Black Street offer parking?
No, 542 East Black Street does not offer parking.
Does 542 East Black Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 542 East Black Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 542 East Black Street have a pool?
No, 542 East Black Street does not have a pool.
Does 542 East Black Street have accessible units?
No, 542 East Black Street does not have accessible units.
Does 542 East Black Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 542 East Black Street does not have units with dishwashers.

