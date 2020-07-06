All apartments in Rock Hill
534 Devore Place
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

534 Devore Place

534 Devore Place · No Longer Available
Location

534 Devore Place, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Sunset Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home - 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a spacious living room that offers a lot of natural lighting through the large window. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and electric stove. New carpet installed throughout with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. It has central air & gas heat. This property also has a large front & back yard, small storage space, ceiling fans and full sized washer/dryer hookups. Fireplace is non-functional.

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Right on Cherry, Left on Heckle, Left on Friedheim, Left on Milhaven, Left on Devore Place.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2623602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Devore Place have any available units?
534 Devore Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Devore Place have?
Some of 534 Devore Place's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Devore Place currently offering any rent specials?
534 Devore Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Devore Place pet-friendly?
No, 534 Devore Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 534 Devore Place offer parking?
No, 534 Devore Place does not offer parking.
Does 534 Devore Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Devore Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Devore Place have a pool?
No, 534 Devore Place does not have a pool.
Does 534 Devore Place have accessible units?
No, 534 Devore Place does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Devore Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Devore Place does not have units with dishwashers.

