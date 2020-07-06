534 Devore Place

Amenities

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home - 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with a spacious living room that offers a lot of natural lighting through the large window. The eat-in kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator and electric stove. New carpet installed throughout with vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. It has central air & gas heat. This property also has a large front & back yard, small storage space, ceiling fans and full sized washer/dryer hookups. Fireplace is non-functional.



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Right on Cherry, Left on Heckle, Left on Friedheim, Left on Milhaven, Left on Devore Place.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. **



