Rock Hill, SC
529 S. Jones Ave
Last updated February 2 2020 at 10:49 AM

529 S. Jones Ave

529 South Jones Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

529 South Jones Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - Open House to view unit on Tuesday, January 28th from 4:30 - 6:00 pm. Stop by at any time.

This beautiful home is everything you've been searching for! This home features hardwood flooring in the living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a large kitchen with tile, with a covered front porch, partially fenced yard with a storage shed. .

The interior has kitchen complete with an electric range, dishwasher and refrigerator with plenty of cabinets and breakfast area. There is a separate laundry room with washer / dryer connections. The master suite includes a tub/shower combo. The two bedrooms have a shared full bath with a tub/shower combo. All rooms have ceiling fans and new windows.

The back yard has a large shed and is partially fenced in. This home provides convenient access to downtown Rock Hill and easy interstate access. All electric with City of Rock Hill utilities.

Available for immediate move in. Rent is $1,2500per month. Renters Insurance is required at all times. No smoking or vaping inside the home. For more information or to schedule a viewing please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com

(RLNE5469681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 S. Jones Ave have any available units?
529 S. Jones Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 S. Jones Ave have?
Some of 529 S. Jones Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 S. Jones Ave currently offering any rent specials?
529 S. Jones Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 S. Jones Ave pet-friendly?
No, 529 S. Jones Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 529 S. Jones Ave offer parking?
No, 529 S. Jones Ave does not offer parking.
Does 529 S. Jones Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 S. Jones Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 S. Jones Ave have a pool?
No, 529 S. Jones Ave does not have a pool.
Does 529 S. Jones Ave have accessible units?
No, 529 S. Jones Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 529 S. Jones Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 S. Jones Ave has units with dishwashers.

