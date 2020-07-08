529 S. Jones Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home! - Open House to view unit on Tuesday, January 28th from 4:30 - 6:00 pm. Stop by at any time.



This beautiful home is everything you've been searching for! This home features hardwood flooring in the living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a large kitchen with tile, with a covered front porch, partially fenced yard with a storage shed. .



The interior has kitchen complete with an electric range, dishwasher and refrigerator with plenty of cabinets and breakfast area. There is a separate laundry room with washer / dryer connections. The master suite includes a tub/shower combo. The two bedrooms have a shared full bath with a tub/shower combo. All rooms have ceiling fans and new windows.



The back yard has a large shed and is partially fenced in. This home provides convenient access to downtown Rock Hill and easy interstate access. All electric with City of Rock Hill utilities.



Available for immediate move in. Rent is $1,2500per month. Renters Insurance is required at all times. No smoking or vaping inside the home. For more information or to schedule a viewing please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com



(RLNE5469681)