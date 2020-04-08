All apartments in Rock Hill
522 South Jones Avenue

Location

522 South Jones Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Two Bedroom 1 Bath House Minutes from Downtown Rock Hill - This two bedroom one bathroom home has a large kitchen and living room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, a refrigerator and an electric stove. Brand new LVT flooring has been installed throughout and the interior has been freshly painted. There is central heating and air conditioning, a nice front porch and shady back yard.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on E. Black, Right on S. Jones.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 South Jones Avenue have any available units?
522 South Jones Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 South Jones Avenue have?
Some of 522 South Jones Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 South Jones Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
522 South Jones Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 South Jones Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 522 South Jones Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 522 South Jones Avenue offer parking?
No, 522 South Jones Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 522 South Jones Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 South Jones Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 South Jones Avenue have a pool?
No, 522 South Jones Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 522 South Jones Avenue have accessible units?
No, 522 South Jones Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 522 South Jones Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 522 South Jones Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
