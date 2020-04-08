522 South Jones Avenue

Amenities

Two Bedroom 1 Bath House Minutes from Downtown Rock Hill - This two bedroom one bathroom home has a large kitchen and living room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, a refrigerator and an electric stove. Brand new LVT flooring has been installed throughout and the interior has been freshly painted. There is central heating and air conditioning, a nice front porch and shady back yard.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on E. Black, Right on S. Jones.



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!



Lease Terms: One Year.



