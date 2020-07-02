All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

354 College Avenue

354 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

354 College Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730
College Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Historic 1 Bedroom near Winthrop & Downtown! - Old world charm fills this spacious one bedroom with a bonus room. Original details throughout include 20-foot ceilings, hardwood floors, plaster walls and grand windows. The space has multiple options thanks to the floor-to-ceiling pocket doors and an unbelievable amount of storage in this creative layout. Kitchen has an eat-in nook, a massive amount of cabinet space, pantry and a window with a view of the backyard above the sink. Wi-Fi, basic cable, washer/dryer (as is) and landscaping are included in the rental rate! Property is minutes from Winthrop University, Downtown Rock Hill, Shopping, and Dinning!

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Road, Left onto Oakland Ave., Right onto Union Ave., Right onto College Ave., Property on the left.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

