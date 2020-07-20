Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

316 Traditions Way Available 02/19/19 Great 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Located on a Cul-De-Sac! - This property is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, breakfast area, and laundry room. It has central a/c and gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet, hardwood, and tile. Appliances included are a refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. This property also features washer/dryer hookups, ceiling fans, blinds, gas log fireplace, fenced-in backyard, and a garage.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, left on Hollis Lakes, left on Chronicle Place, right at 1st cross street on Tradition Way.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE3739810)