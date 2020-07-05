All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 250 Pointe Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
250 Pointe Circle
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

250 Pointe Circle

250 Pointe Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

250 Pointe Circle, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
250 Pointe Circle Available 11/01/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Condo Located in Olde Pointe Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. (Trash Compactor is nonoperational - Can be used as the trash can).
***This Community is 55 and Older Only-Tenant and Occupants.***
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only -Can be seen on November 1, 2019.(Available by November 1, 2019).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3451303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 Pointe Circle have any available units?
250 Pointe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 250 Pointe Circle have?
Some of 250 Pointe Circle's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 Pointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
250 Pointe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 Pointe Circle pet-friendly?
No, 250 Pointe Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 250 Pointe Circle offer parking?
No, 250 Pointe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 250 Pointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 250 Pointe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 Pointe Circle have a pool?
No, 250 Pointe Circle does not have a pool.
Does 250 Pointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 250 Pointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 250 Pointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 Pointe Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College