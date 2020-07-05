Amenities

dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

250 Pointe Circle Available 11/01/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Condo Located in Olde Pointe Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Microwave & Dishwasher. (Trash Compactor is nonoperational - Can be used as the trash can).

***This Community is 55 and Older Only-Tenant and Occupants.***

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only -Can be seen on November 1, 2019.(Available by November 1, 2019).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3451303)