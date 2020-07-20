All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 2213 Franklin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
2213 Franklin St
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

2213 Franklin St

2213 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2213 Franklin Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice home in NE Rock Hill near Celanese Rd and Mt. Gallant Road. 3BR, 1 Bath, hardwood floors, fenced back yard. Contact Steve Reeves: steve@RentwithReeves.com or 808-325-9970 for all details and further information.

(RLNE4956331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Franklin St have any available units?
2213 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Franklin St have?
Some of 2213 Franklin St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Franklin St offer parking?
No, 2213 Franklin St does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Franklin St have a pool?
No, 2213 Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 2213 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRock Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College