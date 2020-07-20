Nice home in NE Rock Hill near Celanese Rd and Mt. Gallant Road. 3BR, 1 Bath, hardwood floors, fenced back yard. Contact Steve Reeves: steve@RentwithReeves.com or 808-325-9970 for all details and further information.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2213 Franklin St have any available units?
2213 Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Franklin St have?
Some of 2213 Franklin St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2213 Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 2213 Franklin St offer parking?
No, 2213 Franklin St does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Franklin St have a pool?
No, 2213 Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 2213 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.