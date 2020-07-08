1890 Cathedral Mills Lane

Amenities

Nicely Remodeled 2 bedroom / 1 and a half bathrooms apts in Rock Hill.

Next available unit is Feb 2020.



Features:

New granite counter tops

White stone backsplash in the kitchen

Hard-surface and tile flooring throughout.

Stainless Steel stove and refrigerator.

New Farmhouse Sink

Brand new stylish grey paint throughout.

Open Porch off the new kitchen screen door.

Security gate at front door for added peace of mind.



Hook-ups for full size washer and dryer in unit.



Freshly painted exterior; brand new parking lot; landscaping!!



Come experience a quiet, park like setting with a brand new parking lot and 2 spaces per unit.

New landscaping (coming soon)!



Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking allowed in Unit.



1 month security deposit

Background, Criminal and Credit Check



Professionally managed by SRP Management

www.srpmanagement.net



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $895, Available 2/10/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.