Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1718 Eagle Ridge Road

1718 Eagle Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1718 Eagle Ridge Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
1718 Eagle Ridge Road Available 06/01/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Lexington Commons in Rock Hill, SC. Very close to Charlotte or Columbia. Close by to Riverwalk Community with shopping and great restaurants. 2 Master Suite Bedrooms (Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Bar Area, Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer Located Upstairs. 1 Car Garage.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by June 1, 2019).

(RLNE4313565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Eagle Ridge Road have any available units?
1718 Eagle Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Eagle Ridge Road have?
Some of 1718 Eagle Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Eagle Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Eagle Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Eagle Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Eagle Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1718 Eagle Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1718 Eagle Ridge Road offers parking.
Does 1718 Eagle Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1718 Eagle Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Eagle Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1718 Eagle Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Eagle Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1718 Eagle Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Eagle Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Eagle Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
