1718 Eagle Ridge Road Available 06/01/19 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Lexington Commons in Rock Hill, SC. Very close to Charlotte or Columbia. Close by to Riverwalk Community with shopping and great restaurants. 2 Master Suite Bedrooms (Upstairs), 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Bar Area, Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Washer & Dryer Located Upstairs. 1 Car Garage.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by June 1, 2019).



(RLNE4313565)