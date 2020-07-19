All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201

1676 Eagles Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1676 Eagles Pl, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN SPECIAL $250 off 1st month! Eagles Place Condo! Two bedrooms 2 bathrooms - 2 bedroom 2 full-bath considerably large condo! The kitchen cabinets and counter tops have been updated for a fresh clean look! Each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with a private bathroom. Condo has a laundry area and storage closet. Flooring in living room and kitchen has been updated with plank flooring. There is a community pool available. This property is within close vicinity to Interstate 77, shopping, Cherry Park and restaurants. New carpet installed in the bedrooms 4/2019.
Appliances include: Stack-able washer/dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher.
Receive $250 off the first month's rent!

Lease Terms: One year!

Pets: Small pets negotiable .

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Latham Court, Left on Eagles Place, Right to stay on Eagles Place.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3552490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 have any available units?
1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 have?
Some of 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 currently offering any rent specials?
1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 is pet friendly.
Does 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 offer parking?
No, 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 does not offer parking.
Does 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 have a pool?
Yes, 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 has a pool.
Does 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 have accessible units?
No, 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201 has units with dishwashers.
