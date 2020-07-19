1676 Eagles Landing, Suite E-201

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL $250 off 1st month! Eagles Place Condo! Two bedrooms 2 bathrooms - 2 bedroom 2 full-bath considerably large condo! The kitchen cabinets and counter tops have been updated for a fresh clean look! Each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with a private bathroom. Condo has a laundry area and storage closet. Flooring in living room and kitchen has been updated with plank flooring. There is a community pool available. This property is within close vicinity to Interstate 77, shopping, Cherry Park and restaurants. New carpet installed in the bedrooms 4/2019.
Appliances include: Stack-able washer/dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, dishwasher.
Receive $250 off the first month's rent!
Lease Terms: One year!
Pets: Small pets negotiable .
Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.
Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Latham Court, Left on Eagles Place, Right to stay on Eagles Place.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***
