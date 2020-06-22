All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

134 Westerwood Drive

134 Westerwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 Westerwood Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
134 Westerwood Drive Available 05/25/20 Three Bedroom House Prime Location with Easy Access - Great location with this 3 bedroom 1 bath home!! Home sits on a large private lot with a wired double garage and screened-in porch. The over-sized kitchen has tons of cabinets with a breakfast area and washer/dryer closet. The 3rd bedroom has a private entrance. Appliances included are an electric stove and refrigerator!

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly for small pets only!

Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Rd. Left onto Westerwood Dr.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3749577)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Westerwood Drive have any available units?
134 Westerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 Westerwood Drive have?
Some of 134 Westerwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Westerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 Westerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Westerwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 Westerwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 134 Westerwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 134 Westerwood Drive offers parking.
Does 134 Westerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Westerwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Westerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 134 Westerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 134 Westerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 Westerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Westerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 Westerwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
