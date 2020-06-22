Amenities

134 Westerwood Drive Available 05/25/20 Three Bedroom House Prime Location with Easy Access - Great location with this 3 bedroom 1 bath home!! Home sits on a large private lot with a wired double garage and screened-in porch. The over-sized kitchen has tons of cabinets with a breakfast area and washer/dryer closet. The 3rd bedroom has a private entrance. Appliances included are an electric stove and refrigerator!



Pet Policy: Pet Friendly for small pets only!



Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Rd. Left onto Westerwood Dr.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



