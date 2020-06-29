1327 Nicholson Ave

Amenities
Nice Corner Lot Home on Mt. Gallant - This cute and cozy home located off Mt. Gallant is a must see!! It has an updated kitchen equipped with appliances such as refrigerator, stove, and built in microwave. Great living room space with three bedrooms. Large fenced in yard with a detached garage. This home is conveniently located with quick access to Cherry and Celanese Road. Easy access to Interstate I-77, many local restaurants and shopping areas.
Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.
Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Mt. Gallant, Left on Montclair, and Right on Nicholson, Home on the left.
Lease Terms: One Year.
Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***
(RLNE5541643)