Rock Hill, SC
1327 Nicholson Ave
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

1327 Nicholson Ave

1327 Nicholson Avenue · No Longer Available
Rock Hill
Location

1327 Nicholson Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Corner Lot Home on Mt. Gallant - This cute and cozy home located off Mt. Gallant is a must see!! It has an updated kitchen equipped with appliances such as refrigerator, stove, and built in microwave. Great living room space with three bedrooms. Large fenced in yard with a detached garage. This home is conveniently located with quick access to Cherry and Celanese Road. Easy access to Interstate I-77, many local restaurants and shopping areas.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Mt. Gallant, Left on Montclair, and Right on Nicholson, Home on the left.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5541643)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1327 Nicholson Ave have any available units?
1327 Nicholson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1327 Nicholson Ave have?
Some of 1327 Nicholson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1327 Nicholson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1327 Nicholson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1327 Nicholson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1327 Nicholson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1327 Nicholson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1327 Nicholson Ave offers parking.
Does 1327 Nicholson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1327 Nicholson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1327 Nicholson Ave have a pool?
No, 1327 Nicholson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1327 Nicholson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1327 Nicholson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1327 Nicholson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1327 Nicholson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
