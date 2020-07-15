Amenities

1305 Penny Oaks Cove Available 07/31/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Lexington Commons Parkway off of Celanese Road in Rock Hill, very close to I-77, Lots of Shopping, Local Restaurants, Riverwalk Park and the Velodrome, 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Range & Dishwasher. . 1 Car Garage. Patio. Community Pool.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum Occupants 3. By Appointment Only (Available by August 1, 2020).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2471155)