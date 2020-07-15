All apartments in Rock Hill
1305 Penny Oaks Cove.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

1305 Penny Oaks Cove

1305 Penny Oaks Cove · (803) 985-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1305 Penny Oaks Cove, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1305 Penny Oaks Cove · Avail. Jul 31

$1,295

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1305 Penny Oaks Cove Available 07/31/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Cute Townhome Located in Lexington Commons Parkway off of Celanese Road in Rock Hill, very close to I-77, Lots of Shopping, Local Restaurants, Riverwalk Park and the Velodrome, 2 Master Bedrooms Upstairs, 2.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen with Refrigerator, Range & Dishwasher. . 1 Car Garage. Patio. Community Pool.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. Maximum Occupants 3. By Appointment Only (Available by August 1, 2020).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2471155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1305 Penny Oaks Cove have any available units?
1305 Penny Oaks Cove has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Penny Oaks Cove have?
Some of 1305 Penny Oaks Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Penny Oaks Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Penny Oaks Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Penny Oaks Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Penny Oaks Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1305 Penny Oaks Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Penny Oaks Cove offers parking.
Does 1305 Penny Oaks Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Penny Oaks Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Penny Oaks Cove have a pool?
Yes, 1305 Penny Oaks Cove has a pool.
Does 1305 Penny Oaks Cove have accessible units?
No, 1305 Penny Oaks Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Penny Oaks Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Penny Oaks Cove has units with dishwashers.

