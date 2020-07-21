1254 Camellia Court

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex in Camellia Corners - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex was recently updated with all new paint and luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout! Located in Camellia Corners Subdivision with a nice open floor plan. There is a living/dining room combo, kitchen with pantry, and laundry room. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This property also features ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, central a/c, gas water heater, front porch and a back patio.



Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd toward Fredrick St, Turn right onto Ebenezer Ave Ext, Turn right onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto W Main St, Turn right onto Camellia Ct.



Pet Policy: No pets allowed.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



