All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1254 Camellia Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1254 Camellia Court
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

1254 Camellia Court

1254 Camellia Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1254 Camellia Ct, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Duplex in Camellia Corners - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex was recently updated with all new paint and luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout! Located in Camellia Corners Subdivision with a nice open floor plan. There is a living/dining room combo, kitchen with pantry, and laundry room. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. This property also features ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, central a/c, gas water heater, front porch and a back patio.

Directions: Turn right on Ebenezer Rd toward Fredrick St, Turn right onto Ebenezer Ave Ext, Turn right onto Cherry Rd, Turn right onto W Main St, Turn right onto Camellia Ct.

Pet Policy: No pets allowed.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5037192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 Camellia Court have any available units?
1254 Camellia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1254 Camellia Court have?
Some of 1254 Camellia Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 Camellia Court currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Camellia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Camellia Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1254 Camellia Court is pet friendly.
Does 1254 Camellia Court offer parking?
No, 1254 Camellia Court does not offer parking.
Does 1254 Camellia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 Camellia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Camellia Court have a pool?
No, 1254 Camellia Court does not have a pool.
Does 1254 Camellia Court have accessible units?
No, 1254 Camellia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1254 Camellia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1254 Camellia Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRock Hill 2 Bedroom Apartments
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College