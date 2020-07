Amenities

Super nice town home with new neutral paint, gleaming hardwood flooring, new tile floors in kitchen and baths. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open floor plan with big kitchen with modern subway tile back splash, granite counters and lots of counter and cabinet space. Matching appliances in the kitchen. Lots of open green grass in back yard. Storage unit off back patio. Fireplace in living room. Great location - close to lots of shopping and restaurants.