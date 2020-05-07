1157 Cedar Grove Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom with Large Fenced In Backyard! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, kitchen, & breakfast area. There is central A/C & gas heat. The flooring throughout the home is carpet, linoleum, & tile. Appliances included are a refrigerator, dishwasher, & an electric stove. There are ceiling fans & washer/dryer hookups. Outside, there is a large fenced in back yard, a wood deck, and a storage shed.



Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed.



Directions from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Cedar Grove Lane.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3539429)