1127 Bose Avenue

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3 Bedrooms 1 Bath Close to Cherry Park and Shopping!!! - This is 3 bedroom and 1 bath house with a living room, dining room, kitchen, carport, and large yard! New LVT flooring, freshly painted, includes a stove and new refrigerator!



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet. $250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet and $10 monthly pet rent per pet.



Directions to the property from our office:Right on Ebenezer, left on India Hook, Right on McDow, right on Bose



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



