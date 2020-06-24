All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 1127 Bose Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1127 Bose Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

1127 Bose Avenue

1127 Bose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1127 Bose Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3 Bedrooms 1 Bath Close to Cherry Park and Shopping!!! - This is 3 bedroom and 1 bath house with a living room, dining room, kitchen, carport, and large yard! New LVT flooring, freshly painted, includes a stove and new refrigerator!

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet. $250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet and $10 monthly pet rent per pet.

Directions to the property from our office:Right on Ebenezer, left on India Hook, Right on McDow, right on Bose

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3712736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Bose Avenue have any available units?
1127 Bose Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 Bose Avenue have?
Some of 1127 Bose Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Bose Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Bose Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Bose Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1127 Bose Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1127 Bose Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Bose Avenue offers parking.
Does 1127 Bose Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 Bose Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Bose Avenue have a pool?
No, 1127 Bose Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Bose Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1127 Bose Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Bose Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 Bose Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone
1800 Marett Blvd
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College