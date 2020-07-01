1102 - 101 Chandler Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Condo on Chandler Drive near Cherry Park - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is located near Cherry Park. It has a living room with built-in shelving. The kitchen equipped with a smooth top electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a full sized washer and dryer (as-is) included in the laundry room with built-in racks for all your storage needs. The flooring throughout is laminate wood and there is central heat and air.



Pet Policy: Pets no larger than 35 lbs are allowed with $250 pet fee and $10 pet rent.



Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd, Turn right onto Oakland Ave, Turn left onto Cherry Rd, Turn left onto Chandler Drive.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



