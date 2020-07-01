All apartments in Rock Hill
1102 - 101 Chandler Drive

1102 Ogden Road · No Longer Available
Location

1102 Ogden Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Condo on Chandler Drive near Cherry Park - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is located near Cherry Park. It has a living room with built-in shelving. The kitchen equipped with a smooth top electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a full sized washer and dryer (as-is) included in the laundry room with built-in racks for all your storage needs. The flooring throughout is laminate wood and there is central heat and air.

Pet Policy: Pets no larger than 35 lbs are allowed with $250 pet fee and $10 pet rent.

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd, Turn right onto Oakland Ave, Turn left onto Cherry Rd, Turn left onto Chandler Drive.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5658973)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive have any available units?
1102 - 101 Chandler Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive have?
Some of 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1102 - 101 Chandler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive offer parking?
No, 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive have a pool?
No, 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive have accessible units?
No, 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1102 - 101 Chandler Drive has units with dishwashers.

