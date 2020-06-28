1081 Farm Pond Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

"Fall Special" Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex! - 50% off first month rent!! Fall into this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a living/dining room combo, & kitchen area. It has central air & gas heat, and carpet, vinyl & linoleum flooring throughout. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove & dishwasher. There is also a gas log fireplace & washer/dyer hookups. Outside, there is a spacious wooden deck.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Deas, Left on Farm Pond, 6th duplex on the left.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable. Once we have an approved application file, we can contact the owner for pet approval.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE5125001)