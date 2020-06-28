All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

1081 Farm Pond Lane

1081 Farm Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1081 Farm Pond Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"Fall Special" Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex! - 50% off first month rent!! Fall into this lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a living/dining room combo, & kitchen area. It has central air & gas heat, and carpet, vinyl & linoleum flooring throughout. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove & dishwasher. There is also a gas log fireplace & washer/dyer hookups. Outside, there is a spacious wooden deck.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Deas, Left on Farm Pond, 6th duplex on the left.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable. Once we have an approved application file, we can contact the owner for pet approval.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5125001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1081 Farm Pond Lane have any available units?
1081 Farm Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1081 Farm Pond Lane have?
Some of 1081 Farm Pond Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1081 Farm Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1081 Farm Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1081 Farm Pond Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1081 Farm Pond Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1081 Farm Pond Lane offer parking?
No, 1081 Farm Pond Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1081 Farm Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1081 Farm Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1081 Farm Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 1081 Farm Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1081 Farm Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 1081 Farm Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1081 Farm Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1081 Farm Pond Lane has units with dishwashers.
