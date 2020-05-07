1033 McDow Drive

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and kitchen with stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. This property also has washer/dryer hookups, a large chain link fenced backyard, a carport, gas heat and central air.
Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!
Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer. Left on India Hook, Right on McDow
Lease Terms: One Year.
Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4405860)