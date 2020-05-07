All apartments in Rock Hill
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1033 McDow Drive
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

1033 McDow Drive

1033 Mcdow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

1033 Mcdow Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home! - This property is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with a living room, dining room, and kitchen with stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. This property also has washer/dryer hookups, a large chain link fenced backyard, a carport, gas heat and central air.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer. Left on India Hook, Right on McDow

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4405860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 McDow Drive have any available units?
1033 McDow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 McDow Drive have?
Some of 1033 McDow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 McDow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1033 McDow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 McDow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 McDow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1033 McDow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1033 McDow Drive offers parking.
Does 1033 McDow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 McDow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 McDow Drive have a pool?
No, 1033 McDow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1033 McDow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1033 McDow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 McDow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 McDow Drive has units with dishwashers.
