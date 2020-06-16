5421 Red Tip Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 dog park pool tennis court

This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is conveniently located near Dorchester Road with grocery stores and restaurants nearby. This house features a galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a dining room with french doors, and a screened-in outdoor patio. This house is pet-friendly with a large yard, and a dog run nearby! Tenants also have access to a neighborhood pool, tennis courts & ball fields.



PET POLICY:



Pets ok



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:

Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on June 19th, when the application decision will be made.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program