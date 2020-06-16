All apartments in North Charleston
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:29 AM

5421 Red Tip Ln

5421 Red Tip Lane · (843) 737-6034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5421 Red Tip Lane, North Charleston, SC 29420

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2420 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dog park
pool
tennis court
This spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house is conveniently located near Dorchester Road with grocery stores and restaurants nearby. This house features a galley kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, a dining room with french doors, and a screened-in outdoor patio. This house is pet-friendly with a large yard, and a dog run nearby! Tenants also have access to a neighborhood pool, tennis courts & ball fields.

PET POLICY:

Pets ok

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:
Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Accepting applications! Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July. Applicants will be notified if they meet our basic requirements within 1 business day after all applications in their party have been submitted. All applications for this property will be reviewed and fully processed on June 19th, when the application decision will be made.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5421 Red Tip Ln have any available units?
5421 Red Tip Ln has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5421 Red Tip Ln have?
Some of 5421 Red Tip Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5421 Red Tip Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5421 Red Tip Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5421 Red Tip Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5421 Red Tip Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5421 Red Tip Ln offer parking?
No, 5421 Red Tip Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5421 Red Tip Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5421 Red Tip Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5421 Red Tip Ln have a pool?
Yes, 5421 Red Tip Ln has a pool.
Does 5421 Red Tip Ln have accessible units?
No, 5421 Red Tip Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5421 Red Tip Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5421 Red Tip Ln has units with dishwashers.
